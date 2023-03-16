Major AEW star says he would have retired if he had "stayed in WWE"

Top AEW star Chris Jericho stated that had he stayed in WWE, he would have retired. But his move to the Tony Khan-led promotion reignited his passion for wrestling and allowed him to take his skills to the next level.

Jericho's decision to join AEW was a bold move, but it paid off in a big way. He has become one of the biggest stars in the company. His matches have been some of the most talked-about in wrestling over the past few years.

In an interview with ET Canada, the former AEW World Champion revealed that joining AEW helped reignite his passion for wrestling. He admitted that if he had stayed in WWE, he might still not be wrestling today:

“It was a little bit of a risk to come here. I could have stayed in WWE and been comfortable for the rest of my career. And if I had done that, I don’t know if I’d still be wrestling today because I was very just mentally like, ‘Eh, whatever,’" The Ocho said.

Jericho explained that AEW allowed him to be more creative and take his career to the next level:

“AEW kind of reignited my passion and reignited my creativity. It took things to the next level all across the board. I think 2022 was a career year for me as a result.” [H/T - Wrestletalk]

WWE Superstar says Chris Jericho is an "absolute legend"

Despite parting ways with AEW, current WWE superstar Cody Rhodes continues to have a close relationship with the company.

During a recent appearance on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Cody Rhodes praised Chris Jericho's performance at AEW Revolution, hailing him as a legend.

“I thought Ricky did great, really proud of him. You know, Chris Jericho is an absolute legend — he’s more than a legend, he’s Chris Jericho. And for Ricky to be able to deal with that and handle that in the way he did; very proud of Ricky.” (H/T: 411Mania)

Cody Rhodes praised Chris Jericho's legendary status and Ricky Starks' performance at AEW Revolution, despite not being an active competitor in the company. His positive comments demonstrate his respect and admiration for AEW and its talent.

What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho's AEW run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes