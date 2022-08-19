"He was telling the truth" - Wrestling veteran applauds CM Punk's verbality on Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray heaped praise on CM Punk's verbal performance to open up AEW Dynamite last night.

During the segment, Punk went off on Hangman Page and Jon Moxley. The AEW World Champion referenced multiple WWE names to describe Moxley's previous stint there.

However, the most devastating words came when Punk uttered that the interim AEW World Champion was "the third best guy in his own group," talking about The Shield. Moxley eventually appeared and fired back at The Second City Saint before engaging in a brawl after the latter said the former might bleed if he touched him.

Speaking about last night's Dynamite on Busted Open podcast, Bully declared Punk as the winner of the verbal showdown against Moxley. The veteran's reason was that the AEW World Champion was quick-witted and told the truth at the same time.

"See, in a war of words and a battle of wits on the stick especially if you didn't discuss it word for word, Punk wins, nine out of 10 times. 'Coz Punk is witty and he was telling the truth and he's very very quick. You could tell one or two times that Punk landed a shot, like if Punk's words were a left jab or a right hook, he landed two right hooks where Moxley had to really think about what he was gonna say next," Bully said. [from 5:01 - 5:31]

Moxley definitely felt the sting of Punk's words as moments later in the show, he called out the latter for a fight.

Bully Ray had a suggestion on how Jon Moxley could outsmart CM Punk's verbal skills

During the same podcast episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray made it clear that Jon Moxley wouldn't win in a talking game with CM Punk on the spot. He added that Moxley should've taken it to Punk to catch him off guard.

"If I'm Moxley, I'm put Punk right it... out of his comfort zone and when you get that close, I would've never bumped him with my chest, I would've shoved him right on his a**. And then, I would've looked down on him as if to said 'Now what?' The proverbial 'Now what?' Just something completely different that you don't see coming and then Punk might had to get up slow and hit him with another line where they could've came to fisticuffs," he said. [from 5:44 - 6:17]

The animosity between Punk and Moxley will be settled next week on Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio. The duo will put their respective AEW World Championships on the line for a unification match to determine who will be the undisputed champion.

