"He will be booked into oblivion" - Wrestling veteran makes an ominous prediction about Claudio Castagnoli's future in AEW

Claudio Castagnoli's AEW explosive debut may not hold up in due time or so, according to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

The former WWE star appeared as a replacement for Bryan Danielson in the match against Zack Sabre Jr. While the NJPW star tried his best to gain the upper hand over Claudio, he was taken down and pinned.

Despite the Swiss Superman's considerable skills, Jim Cornette believes that Claudio may face bad bookings in AEW. Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran stated that the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club will still stand out on the stacked All Elite roster.

"On this roster and in this field he [Claudio Castagnoli] can especially stand out because he has got the size and got the strength, and got the experience to make his matches make sense. (...) Even if he doesn't draw 'em any money because he will be booked into oblivion like everbody else is after their hot debut, selfishly, I wanna see more of him on the TV." (7:05 - 7:50)

While Cornette's prediction is disappointing to say the least, fans will certainly hope to see more of the talented former WWE star in the coming weeks.

Claudio Castagnoli recently commented on his AEW signing

Claudio Castagnoli's debut in AEW apparently has the wrestler delighted, according to his recent words.

Speaking about his signing in the post-show media scrum, the Swiss Superman stated that he was really excited to be a part of AEW.

"I’m a kid in a candy store, and you know when you go shopping and they tell you, ‘Pick whatever,’ and you’re like, ‘Uhh, I don’t know what to pick?’ That’s what that is. I just come in here and I’m very happy, and it just fits." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Coming from a major promotion like WWE, Claudio's comments about the All Elite signing certainly carry a lot of weight. It remains to be seen how his run progresses in Tony Khan's Promotion.

