WWE has already planted seeds for a love triangle storyline involving Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the most newsworthy WWE superstars at the moment. She is consistently in the headlines due to her being the Women's World Champion. Additionally, she is the centerpiece of a potential love triangle involving Buddy Matthews and Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio and The Eradicator have been one of the biggest stories in recent months, and their association has gotten both of them over with the fans. Dominik, in particular, has become a major heel character playing as a coward who hides behind his dominant "Mami."

While their growing bond has entertained the WWE Universe, Rhea Ripley's real-life partner Buddy Matthews is currently in AEW, where he is one of the current Trios Champions. However, there were reports a few months back stating that the former WWE star was interested in returning to his previous stomping grounds.

Fans have been going crazy on social media regarding The Judgement Day members' on-screen relationship and the impact it could have on Buddy Matthews. Dominik recently kissed his stable mate in the ring, which could plant the seeds for a love triangle should Triple H decide to bring back Buddy Matthews whenever his AEW contract expires.

Rhea Ripley claimed she could convince Buddy Matthews to leave AEW for WWE

Since AEW's inception, a number of wrestlers have jumped ship from WWE to Tony Khan's company. However, a few stars like Gigi Dolin and Cody Rhodes have made the opposite switch.

In a recent interview, Rhea Ripley claimed that she could convince Buddy Matthews to return to the Stamford-based company as she is a very convincing girl:

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," she said. [0:40 - 1:04]

Buddy Matthews' last match for the global wrestling juggernaut came in April 2021 when he was a part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown. If he returns in the future, a feud against Dominik Mysterio for Rhea Ripley's affection could be interesting.

