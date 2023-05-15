WWE should bring back controversial figure to split up Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

WWE's The Judgment Day has become one of the most dominating stables in the promotion, and fans absolutely adore the pairing of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. However, Dominik will not be able to grow within the group, and in order for him to flourish on his own, he must first be taken under Vickie Guerrero's wing.

Dominik has notably been emulating the late-great Eddie Guerrero for most of his run with The Judgment Day. While some trolls tried to impersonate Vickie in order to make it seem like she didn't approve, the wife of Latino Heat noted that she is a fan of his work.

While the young star has begun to shed his shell within The Judgment Day, at some point in time, he may not be able to grow within the faction anymore. Once that time comes, WWE should bring Vickie Guerrero back into the fold in order to manage him to the heights she once pushed Edge toward.

Fact5 Wrestling @Fact5Wrestling Unpopular opinion:



Vickie Guerrero is one of WWE's best ever heels. Unpopular opinion:Vickie Guerrero is one of WWE's best ever heels. https://t.co/o1w5l8hr18

Unfortunately, Vickie is currently still under a lot of online scrutiny due to the family drama that she experienced recently. Guerrero's youngest daughter, Sherilyn, shockingly accused her husband of s*xual assault, resulting in the WWE veteran disowning her daughter.

The WWE veteran's daughter notably took a much more compassionate approach

In a heartfelt Tik Tok post, Sherilyn Guerrero thanked all those who had been showing her support and urged them not to slander her mother. Additionally, she pointed out that the truth will eventually come out:

"I don't want any slander towards my mom as the situation speaks for itself, the truth will always come out & ive prayed about this for so long... im glad to finally be received and heard .. all ive wanted was to be heard," Sherilyn posted.

So far, neither Guerrero has made any more public statements regarding the matter, but it's likely that the WWE veteran's legal threats were legitimate. Unfortunately, this matter will likely head to the courts and result in the daughter and mother facing each other with real-life consequences hanging above their heads.

