  WWE Hall of Famer to debut in AEW to deal a blow to Triple H ahead of SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE Hall of Famer to debut in AEW to deal a blow to Triple H ahead of SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jul 30, 2025 15:31 GMT
A WWE Hall of Famer might sign with AEW soon. (Images via AEW Facebook and Triple H
Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer. [Images via AEW Facebook and The Game's IG]

AEW and WWE are fierce rivals. Both companies are currently thriving, and the competition between the two might only get more intense in the coming weeks. The Stamford-based company is gearing up for SummerSlam 2025, which is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this Saturday and Sunday.

Bryan Danielson is a former AEW World Champion. Although he is currently semi-retired, he is quite important to the company. The American Dragon is married to WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella. Both Brie and her twin, Nikki Bella, were once massive names in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Triple H has brought Nikki back. However, Brie has yet to return. In a recent appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show, the former WWE Divas Champion said that she believes that since her husband is contracted to AEW, the global juggernaut is not contacting her to make a comeback.

Since Brie Bella wants to return to the squared circle, it will be wise for her to simply wrestle for the Jacksonville-based company. Although it is highly unlikely, it will be interesting if the 41-year-old makes her All Elite Wrestling debut ahead of SummerSlam. This will certainly be a huge blow to Triple H because, after all, she is a WWE Hall of Famer.

Brie Bella, wife of AEW star Bryan Danielson, has no animosity toward WWE

In the above-mentioned episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie Bella said that she completely understands why WWE has not asked her to come back. Hence, she is not bitter about the situation.

"I’ve kind of looked at that roadblock as people have the right to feel. If people feel uncomfortable, they’re uncomfortable. And that’s okay. They have that right. Does it bum me out at times that I wish their feelings were different? Absolutely. But it doesn’t make me angry. And it doesn’t make me bitter," she said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Hopefully, this complicated issue will get resolved soon, and Brie Bella will return to the Stamford-based company someday.

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
