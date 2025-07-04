WWE Hall of Famer to make shocking AEW return to confront Jon Moxley at All In 2025? Analyzing the chances

AEW All In 2025 is just a few weeks away, and it's clear there is a lot at stake. Many names like Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, and Hangman Adam Page have a lot on their plates, but none more so than Jon Moxley.

Ad

Moxley will put his AEW World Championship on the line against Hangman Adam Page. On Dynamite 300, it was announced that their match would be a Texas Death match. It is something that the fans will no doubt be eager to watch.

However, amidst all this, Moxley will not only have to worry about Hangman Adam Page but also about a returning WWE Hall of Famer. Earlier today, it was reported that Sting was being considered for the show and that it is very likely he will be there.

Ad

Trending

Given that the Death Riders took out Darby Allin in December and given how close Sting is to him, it is more than likely that the duo could confront Jon Moxley in a move that could shock many.

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Moxley vows to retire Hangman Adam Page at AEW All In 2025

It is clear that both Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page hate each other, and they are eager for AEW All In to arrive so they can settle their scores inside the ring.

On Dynamite last week, the Purveyor of Violence issued a serious warning to Hangman Adam Page, saying he would need to find a new job. During a backstage promo, Moxley said:

Ad

“You gotta start looking for a new job.”

Expand Tweet

Hangman will see that as a threat and will hope to teach the former WWE star a lesson in their Texas Death match, which will take place in a few days. It will be interesting to see how Moxley handles things if he does indeed defeat Hangman at the event on July 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!