WWE Hall of Famer may return after 12-year absence to help Cody Rhodes beat Brock Lesnar at Backlash

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has one of the biggest challenges of his career up ahead at Backlash, as he'll have to face Brock Lesnar. Despite being a babyface, Rhodes won't be able to beat Lesnar without help, and who better than the legendary Iron Mike Tyson?

Tyson and Rhodes have some notable shared history, and during the star's tenure in AEW, he came face-to-face with the ruthless Lance Archer in the finals of the tournament for the inaugural TNT Champion. Cody ended up victorious, but not without Iron Mike preventing Jake "The Snake" Roberts from derailing the match.

Brock Lesnar not only towers over Cody Rhodes but is far more accomplished than he is. Realistically, The American Nightmare wouldn't be able to defeat The Beast Incarnate without some kind of help, and if not Mike Tyson, he could end up using a weapon.

WWE @WWE



Who will be victorious when these two go one-on-one for the very first time this Saturday?



#WWERaw @CodyRhodes just ambushed @BrockLesnar days before #WWEBacklash Who will be victorious when these two go one-on-one for the very first time this Saturday? .@CodyRhodes just ambushed @BrockLesnar days before #WWEBacklash!Who will be victorious when these two go one-on-one for the very first time this Saturday?#WWERaw https://t.co/K97VzTnlm6

While it's not a given that Tyson will see the need to defend Cody Rhodes, the boxing legend has already hinted at facing WWE star Logan Paul.

It's unclear whether he intends to make his pro wrestling return against Paul or if he simply wants to test himself against the rising star in boxing, but this could be an unanticipated dream match.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Cody Rhodes has his eye on the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

After dethroning Roman Reigns, Rhodes allegedly wanted to bring back the famous "winged eagle" WWE World Championship, but that did not happen. However, there is a new World Championship in WWE that The American Nightmare can go after.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Remember when Cody Rhodes brought back the IC Title with the white strap?



When he wins the WWE title, he should be the one to bring back the winged eagle title. Remember when Cody Rhodes brought back the IC Title with the white strap?When he wins the WWE title, he should be the one to bring back the winged eagle title. https://t.co/1Vss75Nl1Q

During a recent interview with ComicBook Nation, Cody Rhodes declared his interest in capturing the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

"That's the title that represents RAW. So, I can't say I don't want it. You know, the goal is still the same for me but by no means am I or should anyone be looking down on the new world championship. It's being positioned as the lead title for the brand itself, and it'll take a lead individual to do it and handle it, and RAW has a stacked, stacked roster. So, I definitely want to throw myself in the mix."

While The American Nightmare clearly has the same respect for the new belt as he once had for the TNT Championship, many fans will likely disagree. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to defeat Roman Reigns someday, but before then, he'll have to deal with Brock Lesnar.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes