37-year-old top WWE RAW star confirms he will chase the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes recently admitted his interest in winning the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Last month, Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, The American Nightmare lost to The Tribal Chief after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Meanwhile, Triple H recently introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. The title will be exclusive to the Red Brand, while Reigns' championship will remain on SmackDown.

Although his main goal is still to capture Reigns' title, Rhodes, who was drafted to RAW, recently expressed his interest in winning the new World Heavyweight Championship during an interview with ComicBook Nation:

"That's the title that represents RAW. That's the title that main-events RAW. That's the title that is the franchise title for the USA Network. So, I can't say I don't want it. I can't say that that's not something that would be. If you look and revise your goals and say, 'Okay, this is the route we have to go,' especially particularly with me being drafted to Monday Night RAW. And that might be more of a case of, like I just said, a story, a different story," he said.

The American Nightmare added:

"You know, the goal is still the same for me but by no means am I or should anyone be looking down on the new world championship because it's one of those things I think in time people will hopefully come to love and revere. It's being positioned as the lead title for the brand itself, and it'll take a lead individual to do it and handle it, and RAW has a stacked, stacked roster. So, I definitely want to throw myself in the mix." [14:54 - 15:57]

Another WWE star could beat Roman Reigns and become world champion before Cody Rhodes, according to Dutch Mantell. Check out his comments here.

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash

On RAW After Mania, Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for a rematch. However, the leader of The Bloodline declined. The Tribal Chief, nevertheless, agreed to team up with Solo Sikoa to face Rhodes and Brock Lesnar in a tag team match later that same night.

Before the match started, The Beast Incarnate surprisingly attacked Rhodes. The American Nightmare later challenged Lesnar to a first-time-ever bout. The two will now square off at Backlash next Saturday in Puerto Rico.

Check out five possible opponents for Cody Rhodes in WWE after Brock Lesnar here.

Please credit ComicBook Nation and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes