WWE Hall of Famer thought his AEW career would end early because "he wasn't performing well"

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has admitted that he thought his AEW career would have ended a lot sooner than expected due to him feeling that he wasn't performing at the highest level.

The Icon shocked the world when he debuted for AEW at the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite in 2020, and went on to shock even more people when he came out of retirement to compete as a full-time wrestler again in 2021.

Sting has had something of a career resurgence since arriving in All Elite Wrestling, and during the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he is still cautious about how his body feels.

"In the very beginning talking to Tony [Khan] and starting with AEW, I honestly didn't know how long it would be. Yes I signed a multi-year deal, but I literally in the beginning took it one day at a time. Then I got up to maybe a week at a time then maybe a month at a time, but you know I'm still sort of doing that and just playing it by ear, seeing how my body feels." [3:12 - 3:36]

The Icon even stated that he felt like his AEW career might have ended after the first "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite in 2021 due to his performances not being at the level he wanted. However, Darby Allin was the one who convinced him that he was still as good as he was in his prime.

"You know I have had these moments where I thought it was over. I didn't think I was performing at the level that I needed to. Arthur Ashe that was--two Arthue Ashe shows ago, I felt like I was not performing well and I really thought it was the end. But Darby [Allin], we're walking up the ramp and Darby goes 'you killed it, you killed it.' So one day at a time, my training now? I honestly when I go into the gym I don't say 'today's chest day, today's a cardio day, today's a whatever day,' I go into the gym based on how I feel, I'll make the next move. So I have to wait and see how my body's feeling long story short." [3:37 - 4:22]

Sting will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Shortly after answering the question about coming out of retirement, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho stormed into the media scrum, still furious about losing to Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito.

Jericho challenged The Icon and Darby to a "No Rules Tornado Tag Team Match" this Wednesday on Dynamite, which was granted by AEW president Tony Khan. However, Chris made a point to mention that it won't be him teaming up with Sammy Guevara, it will be "The Painmaker."

The Ocho was forced to leave the media scrum after hitting a bottle of water with his trusty bat Floyd, which ended up hitting a reporter in the front row. Khan apologized to the reporter for Jericho's actions, stating that he was 'out of control.'

