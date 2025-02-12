WWE legend to deal a blow to Jon Moxley and force him to take a major decision? Exploring the possibility

Jon Moxley and The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Marina Shafir) have been spreading chaos every week in AEW. Many stars dared to stop them but were unsuccessful in their endeavors. Lately, Cope and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) have taken the responsibility of putting an end to The Purveyor of Violence and his tyranny.

The two parties started feuding intensely after WWE legend Adam Copeland returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion following his hiatus since Double or Nothing 2024. The former Edge was on the shelf due to a broken tibia that he suffered during his Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match against Malakai Black for the AEW TNT Championship.

A few weeks ago on AEW's Saturday Night show Collision, The Rated-R Superstar challenged Moxley for his AEW World Championship at Revolution PPV, but the champion hasn't accepted yet. However, The Ultimate Opportunist could use a smart tactic to force The One True King and get the title shot.

In the upcoming days, Cope and FTR could challenge Death Riders to a trios title match and dethrone them. This would give the WWE Hall of Famer an opportunity to taunt Jon Moxley, leading to Mox accepting the World Title match at Revolution which will take place on March 9, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Jon Moxley and Cope's rivalry doesn't interest wrestling veteran

While many fans are finding Cope's involvement in Mox's Death Riders storyline entertaining, a wrestling veteran doesn't share the same feeling. In a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, renowned journalist Bill Apter stated that he doesn't find the storyline interesting.

"Well, they've got Adam Copeland, formerly Edge, looking to dethrone, Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship and I don't feel that match yet."

Check out the video below:

The Death Riders storyline has been running since October 2024. The angle commenced after Moxley beat Bryan Danielson to become the AEW World Champion at WrestleDream.

