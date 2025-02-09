AEW's planned first-time-ever dream match for Jon Moxley leaves wrestling veteran underwhelmed (Exclusive)

Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion and has had some huge matchups in the promotion since 2019. However, the upcoming matchup between Cope and Moxley seemingly doesn't excite wrestling legend Bill Apter.

At the AEW Worlds End 2024 PPV, Cope made his surprising return for the first time since Double or Nothing PPV. The veteran formed Rated FTR with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler and is involved in a heated rivalry with the world champion Jon Moxley and his Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Pac, and Marina Shafir). The Rated-R Superstar has made it clear that he's coming after Moxley's gold and has challenged him to a title match at Revolution PPV.

On the recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter revealed that he has yet to develop an interest in Cope and Jon Moxley's storyline for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship.

"Well, they've got Adam Copeland, formerly Edge, looking to dethrone, Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship and I don't feel that match yet." [6:32-6:48]

Konnan on Jon Moxley's run in AEW

Jon Moxley signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and shook up the wrestling world. He is in his fourth reign as All Elite Wrestling World Champion currently but wrestling veteran Konnan had some interesting comments about Moxley's run.

In the recent edition of his Keepin'It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that while Jon was an interesting character in The Shield, he hasn't been able to get behind him since he moved to All Elite Wrestling.

"I'm gonna say WWE because at least I enjoyed it when he was in The Shield, and there has been nothing I have enjoyed since he has been in AEW. I wouldn't call him the worst wrestler ever 'cause there is a lot worse than him. But his creative, I think, has been really bad," Konnan said. [0:45 - 1:02]

Fans will have to wait and see which All Elite Wrestling star will dethrone Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title in the future.

