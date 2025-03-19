WWE legend to debut in AEW and help Cope (fka Edge) dethrone Jon Moxley on Dynamite? Exploring the potential

Cope and Jon Moxley are set for a huge clash on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Fans could expect interferences from The Death Riders. However, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix could make her debut and chase away the faction alongside Jay White.

The rivalry between Cope and Jon Moxley has been going on for the past few months. The Rated R Superstar managed to take out every member of The Death Riders, excluding Wheeler Yuta, leading up to his AEW World Title match against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution. However, Cope still came up short at the PPV.

Jon Moxley is once again set to defend the AEW World Title against Cope at the upcoming edition of Dynamite in a Street Fight. The fans can expect to see Claudio, Pac, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir interfere in the match. Jay White will likely side with Cope to fend off the faction, but they may still be down on the numbers game. The duo could be helped by the surprise debut of Beth Phoenix, who can even the odds and take out the stable.

This shocking debut can lead to Cope finally dethroning Jon Moxley for the World Title and making the promotion free from The Death Riders' hostile takeover on the main event scene.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix can sign with AEW

In August 2024, Beth Phoenix confirmed that her contract with WWE had expired the previous month. The Glamazon has not competed in the squared circle since 2023 when she teamed up with husband Cope (fka Edge) to take on The Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor at the Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE.

Since then, Cope has moved to All Elite Wrestling, and Beth Phoenix has been a free agent. The Glamazon can sign with Tony Khan's promotion in the future to join her husband in his potential last run in professional wrestling.

The current Death Riders storyline is seemingly the best way to introduce Beth Phoenix to All Elite Wrestling.

Fans will have to wait and see if Beth Phoenix moves to All Elite Wrestling and joins Cope in the future.

