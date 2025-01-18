WWE legend to debut in AEW and shockingly turn heel to join forces with MJF? Looking at the chances

Now that MJF's feud with Jeff Jarrett is heating up, could he bring in a certain WWE Hall of Famer to give him an unexpected assist? This move would not only benefit Friedman but also reignite a decades-old feud.

Kurt Angle has made a mark in the wrestling world after his work in the past few decades. He made a name for himself in both WWE and TNA and is still regarded by many as one of the best-ever in-ring workers. He was referenced earlier this week on Dynamite as MJF brought up his history with Karen Jarrett, as they were once married 17 years ago.

This situation created friction with Jeff Jarrett, who ended up marrying her two years later. This only served to increase the intensity of the feud that ended up happening between them as they mixed the real-life events into their rivalry.

Should their current feud boil over into an actual match, MJF could bring in Kurt Angle for a few appearances as a way to get into The Last Outlaw's head. The WWE Hall of Famer could even get physical and provide an assist to Friedman, helping him win this feud and embarrass Jarrett in what could be the last year of his career.

WWE Hall of Famer revealed why he turned down AEW's offer in the past

More than two years ago, Kurt Angle was reportedly offered a deal by AEW. This was for being an in-ring competitor, and a possible non-wrestling role. But he ended up declining this.

While speaking to NBC Sports Boston in 2022, the WWE legend mentioned how Tony Khan gave him a call and wanted him to wrestle. He mentioned how despite it being a good offer, he turned this down. He mentioned that they also offered him a non-wrestling role but he ultimately rejected this as well as he believed he couldn't do it anymore, and wanted to focus on his other endeavors at the time.

"Well, you know what, they actually wanted me to wrestle in particular. Tony Khan gave me a call, wanted me to wrestle. They offered me a pretty good deal, but I just can’t do it anymore... They did offer me two different times, and they did want me to do an on-camera personality as well, or a non-wrestling role. I actually turned that down as well. I just wanted to start up my supplement company, so I wanted to put more time into that," Angle said. [H/T - SEScoops]

It is unclear if the star would have the same response if he was offered another role or a one-off appearance by the promotion. Seeing as there has been no buzz regarding this, it seems unlikely, but one can never rule out anything in the wrestling world.

