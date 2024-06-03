WWE legend to help Cody Rhodes, Hall of Famer & more - 3 Former AEW stars who can show up at Clash at the Castle

AEW is currently having its best year as it has signed huge stars like Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada, and many other stars. However, by signing free agents, Tony Khan seemed negligent to their previous stars.

Recent reports suggested that many stars in the promotion's bloated roster are upset about insufficient TV time. Also, a number of talents have exited AEW after their contracts expired. Stars like Jake Hager, Mark Henry, and Arn Anderson have decided not to renew their deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Many former AEW stars have been turning their heads to WWE due to their recent success in terms of booking. Andrade, Ethan Page, and Shawn Spears are some of the names who jumped ship from Tony Khan's promotion to the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

Trending

WWE's next Premium Live Event Clash at the Castle is slated to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15, 2024. As of now, only two matches have been announced for the PLE. Drew McIntyre will take on Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Bayley will put her Women's Championship on the line against Piper Niven.

With plenty of AEW stars opting out of the company, let us look at some of the stars who could show up at the 2024 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

#3. Former AEW star Jake Hager could announce his return

Expand Tweet

From the inception of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Jake was involved in factions like The Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Despite having a huge stature and potential, he was never used for a singles run. He is also one of the stars who decided not to renew his contract as he wasn't utilized in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The former World Heavyweight Champion didn't get over in WWE during his run from 2006 to 2017. However, under the 'new era' of Triple H, he could return as a monster and thrive better than before.

#2. Mark Henry makes his WWE return

Expand Tweet

The World's Strongest Man joined the Jacksonville-based promotion on May 30, 2021. He worked as a coach and commentator for Rampage. His deal with the promotion expired on May 28, 2024, and the Hall of Famer announced he would not be renewing it. In a past year's interview, Jade Cargill revealed Mark Henry scouted her for AEW.

The former World Heavyweight Champion could return to WWE and do a backstage segment at the Clash at the Castle with the current Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Later, he could also work as a manager for the duo.

#1. Arn Anderson could return to help Cody Rhodes against AJ Styles

Expand Tweet

The Phenomenal One shocked the WWE Universe when he attacked Cody Rhodes on last week's episode of SmackDown after teasing retirement. The duo faced each other at Backlash, France.

After getting rejected for another shot at the championship, AJ Styles decided to assault The American Nightmare. Their rematch is seemingly set for the Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

Also, this might not be a one-on-one battle this time, as Good Brothers could interfere in the match. To even the odds, Arn Anderson, Cody's former AEW manager, could return to the promotion and help him retain the title. Arn's contract expired on May 31, 2024.

It remains to be seen if any of the above stars are actually in talks with WWE right now for a potential return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback