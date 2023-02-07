WWE legend Lita once held talks with AEW, here's why she refused to sign 

Lita's impact on the wrestling industry and the women's division has been brought up many times since she first left WWE in 2006, but unlike some of her peers, she never signed with AEW. In an interview last year, she described how she felt that she already had everything she wanted in WWE.

While many fans are likely familiar with Lita's work in WWE, some fans might simply have missed out on her tenure with the promotion. Across her seven years in the promotion, she notably teamed up with AEW's Matt and Jeff Hardy as well as Christian Cage.

Lita once sat down with Esquire Middle East, where she revealed that AEW had reached out to her at some point, but that she decided to turn them down.

"Upon talking to them [AEW], it just made me say to myself, ‘but I have all of these things already!’ I have those things with my home [WWE] that I’ve known for 20 years, with the people that I’ve worked with for 20 years," she said. (H/T Esquire)

The veteran recently made her return during the most recent episode of RAW, but now there are rumors that Trish Stratus could follow. Due to her return to RAW, it seems like the former WWE Women's Champion has still not changed her stance on a possible AEW debut.

Despite not signing with AEW, what exactly does Lita think about the promotion?

Lita's 2022 WWE return was very well received online.

The WWE legend kept herself very busy after departing from the promotion in 2006. Her last match as an active competitor was when she faced Mickie James at Survivor Series '06, for the Women's Championship. However, she made a few spontaneous appearances in WWE before her return last year.

During the same interview with Esquire, she praised AEW for bringing competition back into the wrestling industry and noted that she considered signing with the promotion.

"AEW is doing exciting stuff. It’s brought new life in the industry. Any time there’s competition, it’s good. It revives the industry. When they reached out to me, I did consider it. I said, we can talk, I’m interested, you guys are doing some interesting stuff," she said. (H/T Esquire)

At this stage, it doesn't seem like Lita will become All Elite anytime soon, but she's likely keeping up with the moves Tony Khan and the AEW roster make. But fans shouldn't completely dismiss the idea, because, as they say in wrestling, "never say never."

