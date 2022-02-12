"This just doesn’t feel like the right fit for me" - Lita reveals why she turned down AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has explained why she didn't join AEW despite the promotion being interested in signing her.

The Extreme Diva made her WWE in-ring return during this year's 30-woman Royal Rumble match. On the following episode of Monday Night RAW, she challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber, which Lynch accepted.

During a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, Lita praised AEW and stated that she considered going there after they reached out to her.

"AEW is doing exciting stuff. It’s brought new life in the industry. Any time there’s competition, it’s good. It revives the industry. When they reached out to me, I did consider it. I said, we can talk, I’m interested, you guys are doing some interesting stuff," said Lita.

After speaking to AEW, however, she realized that she already had what she needed in WWE. She also felt that going to the promotion at this stage didn't feel right for her.

"But ultimately, upon talking to them [AEW], it just made me say to myself, ‘but I have all of these things already!’ I have those things with my home that I’ve known for 20 years, with the people that I’ve worked with for 20 years. Basically, I gave them my blessing. I said, I will watch you and I support you. And I want you guys to do great, but this just doesn’t feel like the right fit for me right now," she added.

Could Lita win her fifth women's title at Elimination Chamber?

The WWE Hall of Famer is a four-time women's champion, and at Elimination Chamber, she could shock the world by defeating Becky Lynch to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

She has defeated many stars throughout her legendary career, and Big Time Becks could be next. With WrestleMania only a few weeks away, it'll be interesting to see who enters the Showcase of the Immortals as champion.

