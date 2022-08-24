"Kinda like an alpha" - WWE legend makes bold claim on CM Punk's equation with top AEW star

WWE legend Booker T claims that CM Punk didn't go to AEW to have buddies but rather to be the company's top guy.

Punk has been making headlines over the last week after his unexpected promo involving Hangman Page and the segment with Jon Moxley. Several reports emerged after Dynamite ended that the former WWE Champion was allegedly daring to quit and that some backstage heat was brewing.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was first asked if Kenny Omega's speech after Dynamite went off air was a shot at Punk. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he only learned of the sequence by watching Jim Cornette's review of the segment.

Booker pointed out that the former WWE Champion wasn't at the Jacksonville-based promotion to make friends as he has an "alpha" mentality. The same was said about Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

"I don't think CM Punk came in AEW..... friends with guys like Kenny Omega, you know, The Young Bucks. Just because, CM Punk is kinda like a alpha. He's a guy that's gonna wanna be, you know, the top guy and Young Bucks gonna wanna be top guy. Kenny Omega's gonna wanna be a top guy," [54:30 - 54:54]

Tomorrow on Dynamite, Punk and Jon Moxley will square off in a title unification match to decide who will be the Undisputed AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on if there's some friction within AEW ranks

As the same podcast episode further commenced, Booker T opined that there could be real conflict in AEW's locker room.

The WWE legend specified Kenny Omega by indicating that in his view, the latter was sending a message.

"It could be some friction right there with a guy like a Kenny Omega, just from what it sounded like, it sounded like Kenny Omega was saying 'Hey, this is who we are and this is why we're doing this. What you doing it for?' That's what it sounded like to me. I could be wrong, I could be one hundred percent wrong, but it seem like things are getting real in AEW as far as guys having real shoot animosities towards each other," Booker added. [from 54:58 - 55:36]

Underground_Temple  @UndergroundTem1 CM Punk & The AEW Backstage Drama, Are We Being WORKED? CM Punk & The AEW Backstage Drama, Are We Being WORKED? https://t.co/ArGXi6Rq3v

Whether it is real or a work, it remains to be seen if the reported backstage friction in AEW will be settled and figured out. With Omega and Punk back now, it would be interesting to see what the atmosphere in Tony Khan's company looks like in the long run.

Do you think Kenny Omega's speech was directed at CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take quotes from this article, please credit The Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe