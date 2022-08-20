AEW Rumor Roundup: Potential update on MJF's return after 2 months; CM Punk leaving soon due to real-life heat? (August 19, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the latest updates from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

Recent reports indicate that Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is close to a return, and we have an update on the possible reason for that. Also, details on CM Punk's real-life heat with a former world champion have been disclosed.

We round off today's edition with a report about another star potentially signing with Tony Khan's promotion. So without further ado, let's begin.

#3. MJF reportedly expected to return soon

MJF cut a scathing promo on the June 1, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He slammed Tony Khan for refusing to pay him more money and took shots at former WWE Superstars in the company.

The Salt of the Earth even asked Khan to fire him and called the CEO a "f***ing mark" on live television. MJF has not been seen on AEW programming since the promo and has been removed from all promotional material.

However, according to Wrestler Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, the former Pinnacle leader is expected to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion soon:

"MJF is currently scheduled to be returning somewhat soon. We don’t know the exact time but the negotiations for a new TV deal will likely be taking place starting in just a few months and into the spring, so the TV ratings numbers probably September to whenever the deal is closed are the most important to date so this recent drop is the worst time to have a drop," said Dave Meltzer.

CM Punk and Jon Moxley are set to face each other in a title unification match on next week's Dynamite. This has led to speculation among fans that MJF could return during the bout and possibly get added to the marquee title match at All Out.

#2. Could real-life heat lead to CM Punk's departure from AEW?

CM Punk made his AEW return on last week's Quake by the Lake edition of Dynamite. He chased away the Jericho Appreciation Society following the title match between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, and had a confrontation with the latter.

On this week's Wednesday night show, Punk challenged Hangman Page to a rematch during his promo. But according to reports, the callout was off-script, and The Straight Edge Superstar was only supposed to talk about Jon Moxley.

Shortly after, reports emerged that alleged there was real-life heat between CM Punk and Hangman Page for some of the promo material used to build up the world title match at Double or Nothing 2022. The former WWE Superstar even met with AEW higher-ups regarding the context of Page's promo.

Fightful further reported that Punk has been unhappy with the Jacksonville-based promotion, and there was a possibility of a no-show for this week's Dynamite. While there is no indication of CM Punk leaving All Elite Wrestling, a veteran said that "threats have been levied."

It remains to be seen what unfolds in the saga between Hangman Page and CM Punk in the near future.

#1. Another former WWE Superstar reportedly signs for AEW

Anthony Henry (f.k.a. Asher Hale in WWE) has reportedly signed with Tony Khan's promotion. Henry's last match in the global juggernaut was against Drake Maverick, and he was released on August 6, 2021.

He made his AEW debut on the September 11, 2021 edition of Dark. Unfortunately, he suffered a defeat against Eddie Kingston that night. He has appeared in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor multiple times since then.

Fightful Select recently reported that Anthony Henry has signed a contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, it has not been stated whether the deal is full-time or tiered.

