WWE legend should return after a 2-year absence to reunite with Edge at WrestleMania 39

At the time of writing, Edge is currently without a match at WrestleMania 39, with Finn Balor looking to be the man The Rated-R Superstar faces on The Show of Shows. But if the legend ever needed a partner, there wouldn't be a better person than this AEW star.

The star in question is Christian Cage. Captain Charisma has had several people worldwide speculating that he could be finished with All Elite Wrestling after the Revolution pay-per-view.

During the pay-per-view, Cage lost a match against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, aptly named "The Final Burial." The only way to win the bout was to put your opponent in a casket and close its crown.

It has not been confirmed at the time of writing whether or not Christian Cage is finished with AEW. However, he would be the perfect man to join forces with Edge at WrestleMania 39 to finally take down The Judgment Day. Captain Charisma last competed in WWE as part of the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Edge and Christian won seven tag team titles together during the legendary Attitude Era. They defeated the likes of The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and the all-star team of The Rock and The Undertaker.

Team E&C has not only known each other their entire lives, but they are two people who know each other better than anyone in the ring. So if The Rated-R Superstar needs someone to be his partner at WrestleMania 39, Christian Cage would be the perfect candidate.

Christian Cage could also be Edge's perfect final opponent

If one thing is evident in wrestling, good friends always make better enemies. Whether it's the Brothers of Destruction, DX, or The Elite, when long-time allies or brothers get in the ring together, it will always be unique.

This is precisely why Christian Cage would be the perfect man to end Edge's career. The legends are not only good friends or even better enemies; they are closer than many real-life brothers.

The two proved they could have a great rivalry in 2001 during the ill-fated "Invasion" storyline, where they battled over the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Their series of bouts was seen as a rare highlight in such a lackluster angle.

