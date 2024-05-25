WWE legend to return, heel turn - 3 last-minute predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2024

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 is just around the corner, and the tension is palpable given all the plots and subplots that the stars find themselves in. Over the last few weeks, there have been a lot of twists and turns, and the fans are no doubt excited.

The Elite have a problem in front of them in the form of Darby Allin, who will be joining Bryan Danielson and FTR to take them down. On the other hand, there is the situation with Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale.

In this article, we will take a look at three last-minute predictions for Double or Nothing 2024.

#3. MJF makes his long-awaited return

MJF has been away from the ring for a long time. He was last seen inside the squared circle at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, where he lost his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe and was betrayed by his best friend, Adam Cole.

Expand Tweet

There have been reports circulating recently that MJF was nearing a return, and Double or Nothing will be the best time to reintroduce him back into the fold. Since he is not someone who will be happy being involved in mid-card rivalries, involving him in a storyline with Swerve Strickland will be best for business.

#2. Mercedes Mone dethrones Willow Nightingale

Mercedes Mone has been showcasing a lot of heel tendencies over the last few weeks and it could all come crashing down at Double or Nothing. She has not been received warmly by fans, and her run as a babyface is not striking a chord.

Expand Tweet

To keep up with her character development, Mone will win against Willow Nightingale, thereby becoming the new AEW TBS Champion. In the process, she could also turn heel to give the fans something to talk about.

#1. Sting to return at AEW Double or Nothing

The Elite have been running wild ever since they took out AEW President Tony Khan and seized control of the company. They have banned and fired stars, and with Kenny Omega out of action, it looks like there is no one around who can stop them.

Expand Tweet

This is where Sting comes into the picture. The WWE legend had his last-ever match against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution and could make a comeback as a vigilante figure to keep The Elite in check. This could be the ace that Tony Khan has up his sleeve in his effort to counter The Young Bucks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback