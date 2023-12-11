WWE legend to return to RAW after 10 months for final appearance before leaving for AEW? Analyzing the chances

Some WWE Superstars have gone out with a bang before debuting for another promotion like All Elite Wrestling. Could a certain legend have one big final moment before making their way to AEW?

This would be Beth Phoenix, who could make her way to AEW to help her husband Adam Copeland (fka Edge) in his fight against The Patriarchy. Beth could come in to even the odds.

Similar to what her husband did, The Glamazon could make one final appearance in WWE. She could do this in a final segment, or perhaps one final match on a weekly show. This could also be her chance to put over some of the top talent on the roster.

This could be with Rhea Ripley on RAW, as she was part of the group of stars who drove her husband out of Judgment Day. She could have one final moment with Ripley in a backstage segment, which could lead to an impromptu match the following week, and this could be her final match in WWE for now.

Expand Tweet

Nick Wayne's mom costs WWE Hall of Famer his match against Christian Cage

For the first time since 2010, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) took on his former best friend Christian Cage. This time it was for the TNT Championship.

It was a hard-fought battle, with nothing separating the two icons from going at it in the ring. The Patriarch did not have his "sons" by his side as they were recuperating from injuries caused by Copeland.

However, during a crucial juncture in the match, and with the referee laid out, Shayna Wayne came out. She had a bone to pick with Cage, as he was the one who had turned her son to the dark side. Instead, she shockingly used the TNT Championship belt to hit Copeland, which would help Christian defend his title.

Her actions may have come as a result of Adam Copeland hitting her son with a ConChairTo which would sideline him.

It will be interesting to see how Copeland will retaliate following these occurrences, and whether he will bring in help, in the form of his wife, to even the odds.

Do you think Beth Phoenix will appear in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.