WWE legend shares one-word response to Chris Jericho following his title match on AEW Dynamite

Former RAW general manager Eric Bischoff has responded to current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho after the latter sent out a passionate message on social media.

Jericho once again defended his Ring of Honor World Championship at the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite. He put his title on the line against NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii in what turned out to be a very physical match.

The most memorable portion of the match arguably came when the two men exchanged chops in the middle of the ring. Ishii's strikes were so deadly that they forced Jericho's chest to bleed, something not many fans had seen before.

The sequence garnered mixed reactions from fans and critics on social media. Meanwhile, Jericho sent a message of frustration on Twitter against people who felt he shouldn't be taking such dangerous moves.

"I love when the "experts" say "Jericho doesn't have to do this or take this kind of punishment at this point...". Just shows that You know nothing about me, Because the true answer is, YES I do have to do this! Because I'm Chris Jericho...and I won't ever give less than 10000%," tweeted @IAmJericho.

In contrast to the negative responses, Eric Bischoff sent a straightforward yet effective message to The Ocho. He seemingly praised his performance on Dynamite while firing back at the AEW legend's critics.

"Respect," tweeted @EBischoff

The Ocho's Jericho Appreciation Society stablemate, Daniel Garcia, also responded to the ROH World Champion, claiming that the work doesn't stop for Jericho.

"@IAmJericho Work don't stop," tweeted @GarciaWrestling.

Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Championship at Final Battle

The work certainly doesn't stop for Chris Jericho, as he is less than two weeks away from making another defense of the ROH World Championship.

At the upcoming Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli. The high-profile bout will mark the champion's seventh title defense since winning it from Castagnoli in September.

The match also has the added wrinkle of Castagnoli's future, as the former ROH World Champion has agreed to join the Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses on December 10, 2022.

Do you think Jericho will finish the year as ROH World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below.

