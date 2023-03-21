WWE legend Trish Stratus must turn heel and reunite with AEW star after two decades

Trish Stratus is currently preparing for a huge match at WrestleMania 39 where she will be taking on Damage CTRL alongside Lita and Becky Lynch. However, with a current AEW star's future up in the air, perhaps a reunion should happen in the future.

The star in question is Christian Cage, who hasn't been seen or heard from since losing "The Final Burial" against Jack Perry at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5, with Christian literally being lowered into the ground.

This has led some to question Christian's future with AEW, but given that Trish Stratus seems to be sticking around, running back their alliance from 2004 could be a fun way to reintroduce Captain Charisma to the WWE Universe.

Pencil Neck Geek @ineed2pi Chris Jericho vs Christian



Wrestlemania 20

New York City, New York Chris Jericho vs Christian Wrestlemania 20New York City, New York https://t.co/3dQF48Wsj1

In 2004, Chris Jericho and Christian had their hearts set on dating Trish Stratus and Lita, betting that they could secure a relationship with them. However, Jericho's relationship with Trish caused his friendship with Christian to fall apart.

This led to a match at WrestleMania 20, where Trish ended up turning on Jericho and aligning with Christian, which ultimately led to the feud between the two Canadians reaching a fever pitch by the summer of that year.

A severe back injury for Christian caused the feud with Jericho and his alliance with Trish to be scrapped, but if Cage returns to WWE for one last run, picking up where he left off might be a great way to keep Trish as a heel going forward.

Christian and Chris Jericho met each other at WrestleMania 21 as well

It's not often that two men get the chance to wrestle each other at consecutive WrestleMania's, but that's exactly what happened with AEW stars Chris Jericho and Christian in 2005.

After their feud ended due to Christian's back injury, the two AEW stars met each other once again on the Grandest Stage of Them All, only this time it wasn't Trish Stratus's heart on the line, it was a world title opportunity.

2000's WWE @2000s_WWE First ever Money In The Bank Ladder Match!



WrestleMania 21 (2005) First ever Money In The Bank Ladder Match!WrestleMania 21 (2005) https://t.co/iy3tfRWASg

The two AEW stars were joined by four other Raw superstars, Edge, Kane, Chris Benoit, and Shelton Benjamin, respectively, as they all competed in the first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

In the end, it was another Canadian, Edge, who won the match and earned himself a world title match at any point he wanted over the next calendar year. In an ironic twist of fate, Trish Stratus had a much more successful night at WrestleMania 21 as she defended the WWE Women's Championship against Christy Hemme.

Do you think Christian and Trish should reunite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes