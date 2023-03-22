WWE must sign sadistic AEW star to resurrect Bray Wyatt's "Sister Abigail" persona 

Among Bray Wyatt's numerous WWE story arcs, the 'sister Abigail' persona is certainly one of the more intriguing as well as the poorly handled ones. However, the storyline could still possibly be salvaged provided a certain AEW star joins the scene.

The star in question is Abadon. While the mainstream audience may not know much about her, she is quite a popular figure in the All Elite fanbase despite having limited TV appearances. Abadon embodies a spooky character nicknamed the 'living dead girl,' which is quite appropriate given her sadistic in-ring style and personality.

Despite Abadon's fan-favorite status, she is rarely seen on AEW TV shows. She also underwent a significant physical transformation, which is certainly more in line with the Stamford-based promotion's roster.

With Bray Wyatt now back in WWE, his next storyline could certainly incorporate Abadon as the famed SIster Abigail Persona. While the arc was previously attempted with Alexa Bliss, nothing concrete emerged out of the various hints and teases.

Abadon's style is a perfect match for Wyatt's creepy persona. Alongside Uncle Howdy and the AEW star, the trio could pull off a unique storyline should Abadon join WWE.

Bray Wyatt may not appear at WWE WrestleMania 39

While it remains to be seen what the Eater of Worlds' future turns out to be, he is possibly not going to be featured at the upcoming pay-per-view.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bray Wyatt has hardly been mentioned in the preparations for WrestleMania 39. He pointed out that an injury could be the reason for his absence.

"Man, nobody knows what’s going on there. Not a mention of Bray Wyatt all night [during RAW]. Not a mention of Bobby Lashley all night. I mean, it looks to me like he’s, I mean I don’t wanna say it looks like he’s off the show, but it looks like he’s off the show, because they are not mentioning his name at all."

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Abadon will ever join the Eater of Worlds in WWE.

