WWE could plant the seeds of dissension in Rhea Ripley-Dominik Mysterio relationship by bringing back a veteran at SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are quickly becoming one of the most dominant power couples in wrestling, but if WWE brings a veteran from Dom's past back into the mix, things could get ugly.

That certain someone is Vickie Guerrero, who is now officially a free agent after her contract with AEW expired in July 2023. She had previously been on the outs with All Elite Wrestling following the controversy surrounding her daughter accusing her current husband of sexually assaulting her.

Dominik has embraced the idea that he might be more of a Guerrero and less of a Mysterio in recent years, with Rhea Ripley even introducing him as 'Latino Heat,' the nickname of Eddie Guerrero, who claimed to be Dom's dad in 2005 (in a storyline that is).

But how could Vickie Guerrero get in the middle of Dom and Rhea's relationship? For one, the fact that Dominik Mysterio seems to have embraced his Guerrero heritage, siding with Vickie and making the family proud could be a possible outcome.

Vickie was known to get her way by any means during her original WWE run, which, if done right, could potentially make Dominik Mysterio a sympathetic babyface as he would be controlled by someone who is not looking out for his best interests.

Finally, The Judgment Day have already shown that they are willing to turn on their own when they ousted Edge from the group in 2022, meaning that if Vickie wants Dominik Mysterio to get to the very top of the mountain, he can either turn on the faction or kick Rhea out to make the group his own and shape it in his own image.

Vickie Guerrero even wished she was a part of Dominik Mysterio's recent storyline

Given Vickie's history with Dominik, it's no surprise that the woman herself has expressed interest in working with the current NXT North American Champion.

One story that the former SmackDown Consultant said she would have loved to have been a part of was the feud between Dominik and his father, Rey Mysterio, another man who Vickie has a long history with both in and out of the ring.

“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… pic.twitter.com/v5MCndKRz8 Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Vickie Guerrero stated on the Whole Story Podcast that it seemed like The Mysterios were having so much fun working together, despite the hatred that developed between them in the storyline.

Rey Mysterio even paid tribute to Vickie's late husband, Eddie Guerrero, by making his entrance to Eddie's old theme music and riding one of Latino Heat's trademark low-riders.

