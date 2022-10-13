WWE SmackDown Superstar shares heartfelt message on Renee Paquette's AEW debut

WWE SmackDown Superstar and inaugural Queen's Crown winner Zelina Vega shared a heartfelt message on Renee Paquette's AEW debut.

After officially signing a deal with AEW, Paquette kicked off the first-ever Dynamite extravaganza in Toronto, Canada. She came out of the tunnel with massive cheers from her hometown crowd.

The wrestling world was elated upon hearing the news of Paquette's move to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Several personalities reacted to Paquette's AEW debut. Wrestling legends such as WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff welcomed the move as they thought she was a huge addition to Khan's company.

Meanwhile, AEW stars such as Saraya, Evil Uno and referee Aubrey Edwards also welcomed Jon Moxley's wife.

Taking to Twitter, Zelina Vega chimed in as she reacted to Paquette's recent monumental development in her career. The SmackDown Superstar then praised the latter by calling her a "gorgeous legend."

Check out Vega's tweet below:

To start off his first day on the job, Paquette spoke to fellow Toronto native, Christian Cage. The former WWE Superstar accompanied Luchasaurus in his match against Jungle Boy earlier in the opening moments of the show.

