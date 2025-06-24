WWE star to leave the company after big loss at Night of Champions and join AEW this year? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE NXT Champion could exit the promotion and join AEW after his match at Night of Champions 2025. He has not wrestled in a singles match at a big premium live event since Crown Jewel 2022.

Karrion Kross could finally leave the Stamford-based promotion after not being booked in a prominent role for years. The Herald of Doomsday returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2022, and his run has arguably been disappointing until now. Kross' contract will reportedly expire this year, and he might decide not to renew it following Night of Champions.

This past Monday on RAW, Karrion Kross had a backstage altercation with Sami Zayn, and the two are now set to lock horns at Night of Champions this Saturday. It will be Kross' first premium live event match since WrestleMania 40 and may also be his final bout in the Stamford-based promotion since Triple H will likely book The Master Strategist to win in Riyadh.

If the reports about his contract situation are to be believed, Karrion Kross could opt not to re-sign with the WWE and jump ship to AEW. The 39-year-old star has never wrestled in All Elite Wrestling, but after failing to make an impact due to lackluster booking, he could very well join the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Many fans on the internet have also asked for Karrion Kross to join AEW. They feel Kross could play a crucial role on the company's programming. The Doom Walker is a fan favorite and is insanely popular because of his character work. Hence, Khan could quickly sign him to a deal if he departs WWE.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Karrion Kross wants a top AEW star to return to WWE

While Karrion Kross' WWE future remains unclear, he recently expressed his desire to see top AEW star Jon Moxley return to his old stomping ground. The Herald of Doomsday faced Moxley on the independent circuit in 2019.

On the Battleground Podcast, Kross said that he wanted to finish what he started with Jon Moxley.

“I want Jon to be happy wherever he is (…) But I hope one day he does come back to WWE because I think it would be insane. I would love to (...) I would love to compete with him here so we can finish what we started. That’s what I’ll say,” Kross said.

Karrion Kross will aim to register a much-needed win against Sami Zayn in Riyadh. Meanwhile, Zayn will look to get one step closer to the world title.

