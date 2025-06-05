Is Karrion Kross leaving WWE soon? What we know about his status

Karrion Kross is presently part of WWE RAW. The Herald of Doomsday is not currently engaged in a sole storyline; instead, he has been part of multiple backstage segments with major stars. Over the past few weeks, the former NXT Champion also improved massively and even got a great reaction from the live crowd.

Amid this, there is a possibility that Kross could be leaving the company soon, as his contract is set to expire this year. For those who might not know, the Stamford-based promotion recently released R-Truth and Carlito from the company. Both former stars confirmed that the Triple H regime is not renewing their contracts.

According to the report from Fightful, officials have not entered into contract negotiations with the 39-year-old star. This means that the company has not approached Kross yet despite him being in the final months of his contract with World Wrestling Entertainment.

If the sports entertainment juggernaut doesn't hammer out a deal with The Herald of Doomsday, he could be the next in line to leave the company. As of now, there is no confirmation whether Karrion Kross and Scarlett have the same contract with WWE.

Additionally, as WWE is not fully utilizing the former NXT star, it raises the chances of him not getting re-signed. Many fans are likely hoping WWE will try to renew Karrion's contract, as he is slowly becoming a favorite of both the live audience and the internet wrestling community.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how the storyline will unfold next for Karrion Kross and whether the King of the Kings will offer him a renewal.

Wrestling veteran explains why Karrion Kross may let his WWE contract expire

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE writer Vince Russo made a major assertion about Karrion Kross. The veteran writer revealed that Kross should let his contract expire with the Stamford-based promotion, as he holds the potential to make a fortune on the open market.

He even tipped the former NXT Champion to leave World Wrestling Entertainment as soon as his deal expires. Russo said:

“I gotta tell ya, man, if I’m Kross, I’m letting the contract expire because this dude could make a fortune on the open market.”

Karrion Kross is undoubtedly a star in the making if utilized correctly. Now, all eyes are on Triple H to see what he will do with the RAW star.

