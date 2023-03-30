WWE Superstar Baron Corbin pokes fun at female AEW star after missing Dynamite

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has taken to social media to poke fun at a female AEW star who missed the most recent edition of Dynamite.

The star in question is Renee Paquette, who was noticeably absent from the March 29, 2023, edition of Dynamite due to a case of food poisoning. Alex Marvez filled in for her during most of the backstage segments on the show.

After Paquette announced her illness on Twitter, Baron Corbin seemingly thought it would be funny to crack a joke at the former WWE personality's expense. Corbin asked Paquette if he should visit her house and give her some cooking tips.

You can check out Baron Corbin's tweet below:

Corbin @BaronCorbinWWE @ReneePaquette Do you need me to teach you how to cook @ReneePaquette Do you need me to teach you how to cook

Paquette declined the offer by responding with a tweet, stating that it was a takeaway meal that caused her to miss Dynamite. Let's hope the AEW star makes a speedy recovery in time for next week's edition of Dynamite in Long Island, New York.

Baron Corbin recently referenced an AEW star on WWE RAW

Corbin seemingly has a habit of rubbing people the wrong way on screen, with Cody Rhodes being one of the latest superstars to get annoyed by the RAW Superstar's comments.

The Lone Wolf was extremely furious on the February 13, 2023, edition of RAW. This led him to cut a promo disrespecting Cody, his late father Dusty, and his brother, current AEW star Dustin Rhodes.

Corbin and Cody eventually met in the ring, with The American Nightmare defeating The Lone Wolf in just over two minutes. The loss to Cody was the latest in a long line of defeats for the former WWE United States Champion. He hasn't won a match on TV or at live events since the November 14, 2022, edition of RAW.

When do you think Corbin's losing streak will end? Let us know in the comments section below.

