"Get everybody out of this Blackpool Combat Club" - WWE veteran calls for the disbanding of popular AEW faction

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has had enough of the pairing of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta despite their huge popularity amongst AEW fans.

The faction first formed amidst the heated feud between Moxley and Danielson, who seemed to have quite a lot of issues that never came to light in WWE. After the two nearly bled each other out, William Regal marched down to the ring to set both stars straight and form a faction in the following weeks.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager criticized the faction and called for their disbanding ahead of the AEW World Championship Tournament Finals.

"Can we just get everybody out of this Blackpool Combat Club? Obviously, if Moxley needs to be the champion then he needs to be a babyface because people like him, Danielson I would take as the heel champion – I actually don’t want to see him as a babyface World Champion, he’s much more interesting as a heel," Cornette said. [9:00 onward]

Despite his criticisms, Cornette seemed to have enjoyed the bout. A fellow WWE legend recently praised the bout, however, sharing his anticipation for the upcoming main event.

With the Blackpool Combat Club disbanded, Jim Cornette believes that William Regal should have a similar position within AEW like he had in WWE

William Regal is regarded as a legend of the industry and has put on a plethora of renowned matches. Unfortunately, the WWE veteran can't wrestle anymore due to numerous injuries, but still maintains his personality and commanding presence.

Cornette continued, proposing an alternative position for William Regal within AEW and utilizing his personality.

"Poor William Regal should be the g****mn general manager, whatever they want to call it, without Tony Khan having to do it. ‘Cause Khan is worse on television than [Alex] Marvez is, let’s be honest. And they have nobody else who can consistently go out and impart the rulings in storyline, and Regal did that in NXT for f**king years!" [09:29 onward]

With the two Blackpool Combat Club members set to clash this coming Wednesday, will the faction survive the internal battle or will they fall apart like all other wrestling stables eventually do?

