Mick Foley praises WWE legend's match on Dynamite; comments on Jon Moxley's upcoming feud

WWE legend Mick Foley has been full of praise for AEW stars this week, as he commended the match between Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho on Dyanmite.

The latest edition of Dynamite featured the American Dragon going up against the Wizard in a singles match. The bout determined who was going to face Jon Moxley in the Tournament of Champions finals next week.

Although the battle started off with Jericho gaining the upper hand, Danielson put up a solid defense. The stadium witnessed an anxious atmosphere when The Wizard put the American Dragon in his signature "Walls of Jericho".

However, the latter was able to reverse it to execute a LeBelle Lock. This was the final straw, as Jericho was forced to tap out.

Speaking about the match on Twitter, WWE veteran Mick Foley shared a post praising both the stars for their performance. He also expressed his excitement for the impending showdown between Moxley and Danielson.

"Good clean finish to a darn good match. Mox vs Danielson should have the house rocking at Arthur Ashe," wrote Foley.

You can check out the full tweet here:

With a resounding victory, Bryan Danielson is now scheduled to fight his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate at the Grand Slam special. It remains to be seen who will become the AEW World Champion later this month.

Fans had varied reactions to the WWE legend's tweet

Mick Foley's tweet garnered a lot of reactions from fans, who speculated about the possible booking for the Grand Slam match.

Many were unsure about who would win between Mox and Danielson, although they agreed that it would be a treat to watch the match itself.

Lemmy @AceSteel4EVP @RealMickFoley Definitely could go either way bc Danielson is the new king of 50/50 booking. Mox is catching up to him though since he lost to Punk right after beating him in 3 minutes! @RealMickFoley Definitely could go either way bc Danielson is the new king of 50/50 booking. Mox is catching up to him though since he lost to Punk right after beating him in 3 minutes!

Furthermore, some speculated on MJF's involvement in the match, since he holds a guaranteed title shot after winning the Casino Ladder battle at All Out.

Matt Godfrey @Themattgodfrey 🤫 @RealMickFoley Gonna be awesome when mjf cashes in his casino chip @RealMickFoley Gonna be awesome when mjf cashes in his casino chip 👀👀👀🤫

Given the caliber of the two stars, the match could certainly go either way. Only time will tell who becomes the AEW World Champion on Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Are you excited for the match between the two former WWE stars at Grand Slam? Sound off in the comments below!

