"So many antics going on" - WWE veteran compares Tony Khan's AEW with competing brand

AEW is apparently falling behind in its competition against other brands, according to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

With Triple H gaining creative control of WWE, the Stamford-based Promotion has seemingly gained a new lease of life. A number of subtle changes have made it clear that the brand is moving in a different direction.

AEW, on the other hand, has faced a myriad of problems in the last couple of months. Alongside an ever-growing injury list, recent reports of dissension in the ranks have also surfaced. For instance, rumors surrounding CM Punk threatening to quit the company have run amok lately, causing concern amongst fans.

Comparing the two promotions on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker explained how Tony Khan's company is apparently falling behind.

"Right now, I feel like AEW's off track. I think that, like a politician, they are off-message right now. As far as really trying to get the people to buy in what they are doing. NXT did 750,000 views last week, something like that. They are going strong man, and the last thing they are thinking about, I think right now is anything other than the show, giving the people an awesome show... There's so much, so many antics going on right now with AEW as far as people..." (10:05 -10:51)

It remains to be seen how the situation will develop further, and whether Tony Khan has a trick up his sleeve to get ahead of the competition.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently divulged an advantage RAW has over AEW

AEW's scheduling may also provide a distinct advantage for RAW, according to Booker T.

In a recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran star pointed out that RAW has 3-hour shows, which provides more flexibility in terms of content. This allows WWE's Monday Night shows to have room for experiments.

With competition growing stiffer by the minute, fans will have to stay tuned to see which company outshines the rest going forward.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe