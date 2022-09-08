WWE veteran criticizes top AEW heel's return segment featuring CM Punk for 'lack of physicality'

WWE legend Jim Cornette has pointed out a major flaw with the return of MJF to AEW, who confronted CM Punk following his win in the main event of All Out.

After being away from the company for just over three months, MJF returned as "The Joker" in the casino ladder match at the start of the pay-per-view before revealing himself to close out the show.

Given MJF's gesture that he wants the AEW World Championship, fans left the show excited at the prospect of one of the most well-received feuds in All Elite Wrestling's short history that would be revisited.

FITE @FiteTV



Relive one of the most historic PPVs of the year with unlimited replays on



: bit.ly/3BcptPr



Available Internationally*



The devil is back. @The_MJF returned last night at #AEWAllOut Relive one of the most historic PPVs of the year with unlimited replays on #FITE Available Internationally* The devil is back. @The_MJF returned last night at #AEWAllOut.Relive one of the most historic PPVs of the year with unlimited replays on #FITE.🌏: bit.ly/3BcptPrAvailable Internationally*https://t.co/Loyf78tWBt

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran weighed in on what he thought about MJF's return at the end of All Out and stated that he "heeled" it up a bit more because fans might start cheering for him if he's not careful.

“I wish that he would have made more of heelish statement rather than just a re-appearance on this show, but he’s got time to do that but he needs to do it quick because they’ll start liking him because now the people have seen what this rotten television programme is like without MJF on it. So now they’re going to be glad to have him back just so it’s going to be more watchable, and there’s the danger they’re going to want to start cheering for him, unless he does something heinous fairly quickly," said Cornette. [From 2:13 to 2:43]

However, the main flaw Cornette had with the segment was the fact that there was no physical altercation between MJF and CM Punk at the end of the show.

"But nothing happened at the end, there was no physicality, MJF didn’t make a statement like I said, who knows what they might have done originally but at least they’ve got him back. I was not as thrilled as everybody else was with the manner, I’m just thrilled that he’s back,” Cornette added. [From 2:55 to 3:20]

CM Punk could be away from the ring for up to eight months

It seems that MJF will have to wait for a little while longer to get his hands on CM Punk again as the Straight Edge Superstar was stripped of his AEW World Championship on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

While many believe it's down to his actions following All Out, it was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that he sustained an injury during his match with Jon Moxley.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Meltzer is saying upto 8 months for CM Punk to recover from this new injury.



I don't think AEW will miss him 🤷‍♂️ Meltzer is saying upto 8 months for CM Punk to recover from this new injury.I don't think AEW will miss him 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/y1U0bmSBqj

If the injury is as serious as first believed, Punk will be away from the ring for around eight months. However, with all of the controversy surrounding him right now, who knows whether CM Punk will ever step foot in an AEW ring again?

Do you think MJF could become the AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi