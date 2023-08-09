WWE veteran to make SmackDown return after almost 5 years during Edge's "25th Anniversary" celebration? Analyzing the possibility

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be celebrating 25 years with the company on August 18 in his home country of Canada, and he could be in for a big surprise if a ghost from his past were to appear. The person in question is none other than former AEW personality Vickie Guerrero.

Vickie recently left AEW after her contract expired and is now a free agent. If the WWE were to bring her back, it could potentially be to surprise the former WWE Champion on his big day or to come back to haunt him.

The duo has had a storied past. When she was managing him, the Rated-R Superstar became the household name he is today. His iconic run with the World Heavyweight Title and the numerous controversies that followed all happened under the watchful eye of Guerrero.

Vickie, for her part, was not one to budge and stayed with Edge despite all the hate that was being thrown at her. However, they split in acrimonious circumstances and even had a very awkward wedding ceremony where Triple H exposed her fiance's affair with former WWE diva Alicia Fox. That left Vickie outraged, and the pair split immediately.

The two came face to face again when Ms. Guerrero was the manager of Dolph Ziggler, where she again referenced what happened on her “wedding day.” By then, Edge was over a babyface and enjoyed the agony that Vickie was going through.

The Rated-R Superstar is without a feud right now, and a program with his former manager could get some tongues wagging and act as a segue into a potentially career-altering angle, given that he said he wants to retire soon.

Anthony Bowens wants a dream match with Edge and Christian

Rising AEW star Anthony Bowens has been through a lot lately with the apparent retirement of Billy Gunn. However, that did not dampen his spirits as he took to Twitter to propose a dream match for The Acclaimed.

Replying to a tweet about what should be the Rated-R Superstar's final feud, Bowens tweeted:

"E & C vs The Acclaimed."

Christian is with AEW currently, but Edge is with the WWE and will seemingly retire there. Unless there is a rollercoaster of events, Anthony Bowen’s thought of a dream match will remain a dream.

It is interesting to see a wrestler from a rival promotion publicly vouch for a star from another company. It shows how much respect the former World Heavyweight Champion commands.

