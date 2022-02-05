"I think Tony Khan needs to put his pipe down" - WWE veteran hilariously mocks AEW President (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently mocked AEW President Tony Khan for his string of tweets after this week's episode of Rampage.

Khan first took to the microblogging site to announce the arrival of a debutant on AEW Dynamite, who would break open the 'forbidden door." He later sent out another tweet, this time revealing that a free agent would show up on Wednesday night to sign a contract with the promotion.

However, Tony Khan then clarified that the "free agent" and the one breaking the "forbidden door" are not separate but the same person. One among the many who were confused by the AEW boss' tweets was Dutch Mantell.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Mantell stated that he doesn't understand how a free agent and a performer using the "forbidden door" could be the same. The former WWE manager also hilariously trolled Tony Khan, saying the latter must put down the "pipe" he's smoking.

"That's interpretive bullcrap. I don't get it. The forbidden door is open, but no, it can be slammed in your face. I don't get it. I think Tony Khan needs to put his pipe down, that's what he needs to do," said Dutch Mantell. (1:11:03 - 1:11:28)

AEW chief Tony Khan stated he would actively make many big signings

In his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan made it clear that he's eyeing to make many high-profile signings soon.

He added that he would remain active in the free-agent market, consistently on the lookout for the finest unsigned talent in the business right now.

"I plan to make some more big signings, and not in the long term future, I mean in the short term future. I will still be very active in the free agent market,” Khan teased.

Considering the company's roster is already stacked, it'll be interesting to see how they accommodate the new signings, as many performers have been struggling for screentime in recent months.

Who do you think is the teased debutant for next week's episode of Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

