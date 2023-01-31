WWE veteran shares insights on Tony Khan's 'best acquisition made to date' 

Tony Khan has often been on the receiving end of backlash and criticism from veterans across promotions.

Former WWE General Manager Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the AEW President acquiring Mike Mansury for the promotion's production team.

Bischoff and Khan have not seen eye-to-eye for a long time now on account of certain issues. The WWE Hall of Famer has in the past addressed the similarities between AEW and WCW, in addition to critiquing Khan's style of booking.

Much of the current administration and production teams at AEW comprise of former employees from McMahon's company, given their expertise and knowledge in their respective fields.

Additionally, Tony Khan's promotion has seized the opportunity to sign prominent names from their opposing promotion.

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff pointed out how AEW's production was 'perfectly flawed' and the impact Mansury will have on their future:

"I've said from day one that I prefer AEW's production values. It's not too glossy, it's not too pretty. It's perfectly flawed. I feel like I'm in the arena." And with Khan's recent hiring of former WWE production executive Mike Mansury, he believes that aspect is only going to improve going forward."

He also stated that this was the best acquisition by Tony Khan, while comparing AEW's production to that of WWE:

"Long-term I think Mike Mansury was the best acquisition that Tony Khan has made to date, including talent....Mike gets it," he added. "But when you produce a show like WWE does, it's too pretty. When I watch WWE, I feel like I'm in a movie theater. I don't feel like I'm there." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Konnan addressed as to why AEW is seemingly lagging behind WWE

Konnan has never shied away from sharing his thoughts on the latest developments across AEW and WWE.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan shared his thoughts on AEW's style of booking. He added that their weak storytelling influenced by NJPW enabled RAW to get the upper hand.

Within three years of its inception, AEW has built up quite the fan base and has an enviable roster filled with talent.

Their acquisition of notable names across promotions, including the independent circuit, has provided them with a platform to be able to diversify the experience for the wrestling fraternity.

