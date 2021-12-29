5 AEW stars who should get a push in 2022 

Everyone knows the four pillars of AEW in MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Jungle Boy. Each had their memorable moments and took center stage in 2021. But All Elite Wrestling has also done well to allow other competitors to rise to the forefront.

Hangman Adam Page finally won the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2021. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., had her coronation by winning the AEW Women's World Championship. Young stars like Rey Fenix, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Wardlow all emerged and showed their potential.

The four pillars and new competitors have to step up to get that same rise up the card. Whether it's in the singles, women's, or tag team division, there is room for more superstars to be made on this roster. In this article, let's take a look at five AEW stars who should get a push in 2022.

5) Lio Rush - AEW

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) has hit it big in business and now he's after a wealth of success in #AEW Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) has hit it big in business and now he's after a wealth of success in #AEW https://t.co/sbE4ScPHSE

Rush debuted in AEW at Double Or Nothing 2021 in the Casino Battle Royale as the Joker. Four months later, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. He's associated with Dante Martin and is playing a mentor to the young high flyer.

Lio is a skilled performer who might be the quickest professional wrestler in the world today. The way he moves around the ring is like a video game and that makes him an exciting competitor to watch. The Man of the Hour has achieved many accolades in singles competition on the independent scene and in WWE. His partnership with Martin might lead to tag team success in AEW.

Lio Rush is the kind of performer whom fans want to see on their televisions. He has a high octane offense, charisma in spades, and is an entertaining talker. Rush will fit in nicely as the TNT Champion or in the tag team division with Dante Martin.

There are many roles he could fill, and that's why 2022 should lead to a breakout.

