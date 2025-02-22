3 current AEW stars who are close friends with Cody Rhodes 

AEW has seen a lot of talent come and go, but Cody Rhodes tops the list among the most crucial exits in professional wrestling. The American Nightmare was considered a top star for All Elite Wrestling, who would push the company into the mainstream with his talent and backstage presence as one of the EVPs.

However, Rhodes left Tony Khan's promotion in early 2022 and joined WWE. He went on to become a top babyface in the Stamford-based company and headlined back-to-back WrestleMania.

Now, even after three years since the current Undisputed WWE Champion left the promotion, it's clear that he left his mark on All Elite Wrestling, with many stars still close to him. So, we're here to point out a few AEW stars who are still close to Cody Rhodes.

#3. MJF and Cody Rhodes were friends and rivals in AEW

MJF has had several great rivalries with numerous stars in All Elite Wrestling. However, one saga that would cement him as the best heel would be his storyline with Cody Rhodes in the early days of AEW.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman started as Rhodes' protege but would soon betray his mentor at Full Gear 2019, kickstarting a pivotal rivalry. Both stars came out looking like they had lost something, but they told an amazing story at the end.

Now, it's hard to believe, but MJF seemingly has no qualms about giving The American Nightmare his flowers. The Wolf of Wrestling has famously used the Cross Rhodes as a tribute to his former mentor several times in the ring and has previously mentioned that he respects what he's done as well. Rhodes has also paid his appreciation back as well.

#2. QT Marshall

Cody Rhodes has certainly been a helpful mentor to a few stars in AEW and an even better friend. Case in point, the current Undisputed WWE Champion once appointed QT Marshall as his right-hand man on-screen, but the two stars would grow close to share a deeper bond off-screen as well.

Rhodes collaborated with Marshall as the two ran the Nightmare Factory Training School, where they both trained future talents. QT is also at WrestleMania 40 to support his close friend, along with other friends and family members, in his quest to finish his story.

#1. The Young Bucks

Cody Rhodes has shared a longtime bond with The Young Bucks and would be pivotal to forming All Elite Wrestling in 2019. The Bucks and Rhodes have a unique history, as they would at one time be in the iconic "Bullet Club" faction, along with Kenny Omega in NJPW.

Other than that, they would also share many comedic moments on the Bucks' 'Being the Elite' YouTube Channel. Some of these moments would ironically poke fun at WWE itself, which some fans still reference to this day.

Even though Cody Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling, he helped create a company that changed the industry's dynamic. Last year, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson revealed that they still talk with Rhodes every week.

