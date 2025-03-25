3 mistakes Tony Khan must not make at AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW is moving towards its next pay-per-view Dynasty and has three matches already on lock for the show so far. Tony Khan is set to add more amazing fights to the lineup to generate some more hype and bring in more fans as well.

However, he needs to also make sure that he doesn't mess up how these matches will play out on April 6th at Dynasty. So, we're here to point out a few critical mistakes that Tony Khan needs to avoid making at Dynasty 2025, so fans don't boo at the end.

#3. Taking the AEW International title off of Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is locked in for a sensational triple-threat match for the AEW International Championship at Dynasty 2025. He's set to defend the title against Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey after the two opponents got themselves the title shot following a controversial finish in a qualifying match.

Now, even though Tony Khan deciding to have the title switch hands would excite the fans, it would be the wrong move in the long term. You have to consider that the Cleaner only recently won the championship from Takeshita at Revolution and there have been hints for him to face Kazuchika Okada sometime soon.

According to reports, AEW is considering unifying the Continental and International Championship, so it would make sense to keep the title on Omega and then have him face Okada in a dream unification match.

#2. Not having FTR turn heel on Cope

There have been a few teases for FTR to turn heel recently and we think it would be the right call to have them turn at Dynasty. Dax Harwood had recently walked out on Cope following the latter's unsuccessful attempt at beating Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Perhaps, if the trio gets added to the show for a match most likely against The Death Riders, a loss for them could see Dax and Cash turn on the Rated R Superstar. It would certainly make for an exciting new shift for FTR, whose run has gotten a bit stale as of late.

#1. Having Toni Storm defeat Megan Bayne clean

Toni Storm has a juggernaut of a challenge lined up ahead of her as she's set to take on Megan Bayne at Dynasty 2025. The Greek Goddess has made the Timeless One her new target and is ready to take the AEW World title off of Storm.

Now, even though Tony Khan might not put the World Championship on Bayne because it could be too soon, he certainly needs to make her have a strong showing against Toni Storm. We would prefer if Bayne would dominate almost the entirety of the match and only have Storm escape her wrath from a rollup package pin.

This result wouldn't hurt Megan Bayne as a threat and could keep the World title on Toni Storm for longer.

