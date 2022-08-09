"Where Honor makes you Elite" - 5 stars The Young Bucks could team up with to capture the AEW World Trios titles

The Young Bucks are one of the most accomplished tag teams in AEW as well as one of the biggest teams outside of WWE.

So far, brothers, Nick and Matt have captured numerous indie tag titles, as well as the ROH and AEW World Tag Team Championship. But now, the stars have their eyes set on the AEW Trios Titles.

But who could possibly join The Young Bucks and not only keep up but elevate the duo even further? With only a handful of stars outside of AEW still hanging in limbo, could the former World Tag Team Champions be joined by someone inside the promotion instead? Continue reading as we list some interesting possibilities.

In this list, we are going to look into 5 stars who The Young Bucks could team up with to capture the AEW World Trios Belts.

#5 Johnny Elite/Morrison could finally make an impact in AEW alongside The Young Bucks

Johnny Elite making his AEW debut.

Johnny Elite is one of the most celebrated wrestlers in the industry, despite not capturing any illustrious World Championships outside of IMPACT Wrestling.

The star made his AEW debut as the "Joker" entrant in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament in May 2022. Unfortunately, the veteran suffered a loss to Samoa Joe and last appeared on television to suffer a defeat at the hands of Miro.

Fans were nearly universally upset at the star's handling in AEW, seeing as he lost both of his matches in the promotion. Johnny Elite could redeem himself by teaming up with The Young Bucks and capturing the AEW Trios Titles, revitalizing his career along the way.

#4 Hangman Page could finally make up with his former friends and reunite again

The former AEW World Champion is one of the fan favorites in the promotion, with his famous catchphrase, "Cowboy Sh**" able to fire up any crowd. The star was unfortunately betrayed by the Bucks during his feud with Kenny Omega, breaking the hearts of many fans who have seen their friendship grow over the years. Now that the two are without allies, could The Millennial Cowboy be their best bet?

Hangman Page came to the aid of The Young Bucks after they were attacked by Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish, suggesting that a reunion might already be in the works? Could the three set aside their differences and amend their friendships while capturing the AEW Trios Championships? Only time will tell.

#3 Johnny Gargano could finally make his AEW debut and side with The Young Bucks

Gargano was a fan favorite during his illustrious WWE NXT run.

Johnny Gargano was one of the top stars in WWE NXT and quickly amassed a huge fan following. Unfortunately, due to his real-life priorities shifting, Gargano decided not to extend his contract with the promotion in December 2021, ending a 6 year tenure.

Ever since departing from WWE, fans have clamored for the star to debut in AEW, even leading to much speculation not too long ago.

However, Gargano noted that the birth of his son largely contributed to him stepping away from wrestling. Despite this, Johnny Wrestling could still debut in AEW and side with The Young Bucks in their crusade for the Trios Titles.

#2 Bray Wyatt recently sent fans in a frenzy with another cryptic Twitter post, could the star be the one to side with The Bucks?

Ever since first debuting his Bray Wyatt character, Windham Rotunda has been an enigmatic character, drawing many comparisons to The Undertaker in the process. However, his final WWE run as The Fiend was one of the most beloved dark characters, making his July 31 2021 release all the more shocking.

Since then, the star has made quite a number of cryptic social media posts, each sending fans in a flurry on whether or not he'll make his way to AEW or WWE. The star recently took to Twitter in a long post that was seemingly commentary on wrestling.

The line "Where Honor makes you Elite" caught the most attention from fans, leading many to believe that there's a possibility he might be "All Elite".Could Rotunda have alluded to an AEW debut?

If so, would he be the star to side with The Young Bucks and be the first team to capture the Trios Titles?

#1 Kenny Omega could finally make his return and support his old friends

The three stars were aligned before Omega's unfortunate hiatus.

Kenny Omega has had an AEW World Championship reign in 2021 that many fans compared to Triple H's infamous "Reign of Terror". Unlike The Game, The Cleaner would drop the title after only 346 days, compared to HHH's nearly two years with the WWE Championship.

In Omega's last AEW appearance, the star had notable tension when it came to Adam Cole, and in light of his recent attack on his friends, this could be an opportune moment for the star to return. While Omega's recovery has been slow, rumors are that he'll be returning by All Out 2022, just in time to team up with The Young Bucks.

Who do you think The Young Bucks should team up with to capture the AEW Trios Championship? Sounds off in the comments section below!

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi