NFL DFS Lineup: Week 14 Eagles-Cowboys top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel SNF ft. Dak Prescott

The Sunday Night Football matchup to set the DFS lineup is an NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia (10-2) saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week at home by the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 42-19. Dallas (9-3) won its fourth straight game, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 41-35.

Setting the lineup in either DraftKings or FanDuel will be fun, given the salaries at the wide receiver position this week. Let's look at what players can help make a favorable DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Sunday, Dec. 10

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts (Eagles) - DraftKings: $7,500; FanDuel: $8,800

The Eagles' offense centers around Jalen Hurts and his duel-threat capability. He has 20+ fantasy points in four of his last five starts and five rushing touchdowns over his previous three games.

Hurts had three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing) the last time he faced this Dallas defense in Week 9. He is worth starting in any DFS lineup in this SNF matchup.

Dak Prescott (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $7,400; FanDuel: $8,700

Dak Prescott put his second-highest passing total in a game this season against Philadelphia with 374 yards to go with three touchdowns. He has at least three touchdowns in five of the last six games, with four games of 30+ points in fantasy in that stretch. Prescott is slightly cheaper in salary but a solid starter in the lineup.

Running Backs

D'Andre Swift (Eagles) - DraftKings: $5,900; FanDuel: $7,000

Swift has less than 10 fantasy points in three of the last four Eagles games. The plus side is that he has at least 15 touches in seven of his previous eight outings. He is a proven pass catcher out of the backfield who might make the difference in Sunday's showdown. Swift is worth the running back spot in any DFS lineup.

Tony Pollard (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $6,600; FanDuel: $6,900

DraftKings loves Pollard based on the salary gap over Swift in this game. Three straight games of finding the endzone is a possible reason why. However, this Eagles defense has allowed just seven rushing touchdowns this season. Nonetheless, give Pollard that other running back slot in the DFS lineup.

Wide Receivers

A.J. Brown (Eagles) - DraftKings: $8,300; FanDuel: $8,500

The star wideout has reached double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four matchups. One of those games was against the Cowboys last month, where he was held to just 66 yards on seven receptions. Brown is still a viable option to place in the lineup in Week 14.

CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $8,700; FanDuel: $9,200

A case can be made that CeeDee Lamb is one of the hottest players in terms of his play. He has 30+ points in fantasy in four of the Cowboys' last six games, including 32.1 against Philadelphia with his 191 yards. Lamb is a no-brainer to start in a DFS lineup, as the Eagles defense did not have the answer in Week 9.

Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert (Eagles) - DraftKings: $4,700; FanDuel: $5,500

The tight end has missed the team's last three matchups with a forearm injury. It will be the first game back since Week 9 against Dallas, where he had 50 yards on three receptions. Goedert might be of assistance as the defense will look to neutralize Lamb. Consider him in the tight end slot or a flex option in DFS.

Jake Ferguson (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $4,500; FanDuel: $5,700

Ferguson put up his second-best fantasy total in a contest with 19.7 last week versus the Seahawks. He had 77 yards and a touchdown in that game as well. Like Goedert, Ferguson has value this week as the defense looks to contain Brown. Consider him in the tight end slot or a flex option in DFS.