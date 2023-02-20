What is Wade Phillips' net worth? Plus, the XFL Contract & salary for the Houston Roughnecks Head Coach

Football coach Wade Phillips is one of the best defensive minds in the sport. The Houston Roughnecks head coach has made a name for himself as a stellar contributor in the National Football League.

He has accumulated an estimated net worth of $9 million throughout his lengthy coaching career.

Wade Phillips' coaching career

Wade Phillips started coaching as a Houston University football team graduate assistant in 1969. He remained in that position for a year, soaking up the college football experience.

Following a year at Houston, Phillips packed his bags and made the trip over to Texas to accept the job of Defensive Coordinator for Lutcher Stark High School. He improved the Lutcher Stark team's fortunes; before long, he was on the raidar of college football teams.

In 1973, he accepted the Linebackers Coach job at Oklahoma State University, which happened to be his first job at the college football level. A year later, he left Oklahoma to take up the defensive line coach job with Kansas University, a role he maintained for just one year before he was on the move again. This time, he went to the NFL.

Wade Phillips proceeded to work for several franchises, such as the Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, and Denver Broncos, as a defensive mastermind.

Phillips finally got his shot to coach in the NFL when, in 1993, he was employed as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Since assuming that role, Phillips has served as a head coach for the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys with varying degrees of success.

He has also held defensive coordinator jobs with the Bills, Atlanta Falcons, San Diego Chargers, Houston Texans, and the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran coach also has a Super Bowl 50 title and the 2015 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award in his trophy cabinet.

Wade Phillips' XFL contract and salary

In 2019, Oliver Luck, the commissioner of the XFL, stated that managers would get about $500,000 in salary. Wade Phillips is currently the head coach and general manager of the Houston Roughnecks, so you can expect him to earn around that region.

The XFL hardly announces their specific salary details for players and coaches. So, it will take a lot of work to estimate what exactly the Houston Roughnecks numero uno earns.

Phillips will be in the dugout for the 2023 XFL season as he attempts to win his first title as a head coach. He is one of the most popular XFL coaches today, and for a good reason.

