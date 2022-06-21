Vince McMahon and OIiver Luck reportedly settle lawsuit for XFL

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck have reportedly reached a settlement.

This comes after Luck was sued by the former WWE Chairman for $23.8 million. The settlement comes only a few weeks before the trial was scheduled to commence on 7th July in Connecticut.

According to PWInsider, a filing on 17th June requested the United States District Court of Connecticut to seal all documents related to the case. The motion, which was recently made public, reads:

"Pursuant to D. Conn. L. Civ. R. 5(e), Plaintiff Oliver Luck moves to continue to seal after the resolution of this case all material previously ordered sealed by the Court. For the reasons stated in the accompanying Memorandum of Law, Mr. Luck respectfully requests that the Court grant this motion. The Defendants do not oppose this motion to seal.WHEREFORE, Mr. Luck respectfully moves this Court to continue to seal after the resolution of this case all material previously ordered sealed by the Court with such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper."

According to the report, Luck's contract included a $5 million annual salary and a yearly $2 million bonus through June 30 next year. He claimed that he's owed $23.8 million remaining on his deal, other damages, plus his attorney fees.

Vince McMahon filed a countersuit against Oliver Luck in January 2021

The former WWE Chairman filed a countersuit against the former XFL Commissioner in January last year. He claimed that the latter abandoned his duties during the pandemic.

McMahon also stated that Luck ignored his direction "when it came to the signing of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Callaway by the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers."

In his counter-lawsuit, Vince McMahon sought $572,792.10 from Oliver Luck to cover Antonio Callaway's contract, worker's compensation, and Luck's personal compensation for a certain period of time.

“Luck knowingly and deliberately deceived me – repeatedly – throughout the Callaway situation, which made me question whether I could continue to trust Luck to be the commissioner and CEO of the XFL,” McMahon stated in his counter-lawsuit.

The lawsuit and counter-lawsuit included various other accusations, but it has now been settled. The XFL, under its new management, is set to return in 2023, and neither Vince McMahon nor Luck will be a part of it.

