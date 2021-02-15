New Among Us Kasa mod brings voice chat, custom matchmaking, and more to mobile players

A new mod client gives players a way to play public games of Among Us with an integrated voice chat.

The Among Us Kasa mod lets players find matches and sync their phones to create an automatically managed group voice chat. The matchmaker also allows users to specify what kind of game they want to play.

This will help players find groups that play the games they want rather than having to find them at random.

cuz Canadian o.o I do this too — Kasa - Among Us Mods and Chat (@dawei420) January 30, 2021

The mod is currently available for free for both iOS and Android users of Among Us.

What is the Among Us Kasa mod?

The Among Us Kasa mod is a communications client and matchmaker that syncs up with the user’s selected Among Us server. Once the user creates their profile and name, they can use the client to host or find games.

Through the Kasa mod, players can search for specific games, such as hide-and-seek or one of the other fan-created game modes.

Meteo, the team leader behind the Kasa mod, also mentioned that the team hopes to integrate other popular mods. One example would be Ottomated’s proximity chat mod.

Advertisement

But those developments are planned for the future. For now, Meteo and the Kasa team are looking for early adopters to test out their mod and provide feedback. They can then improve the mod and get it ready for a wider release.

This mod is ideal for anyone who feels like their games of Among Us have dwindled. Players who have had to scour through the Among Us community’s various discord groups or other community hubs should also give this mod a shot.

The game is in a dying phase. Needs content updates, this game would've died if it weren't for mods such as Proximity, Sheriff, Mafia, Guardian Angel. Wish Otto's new stuff was released to the public. And yes, I know it's a small dev team. — Zeroh (@ItsZeroh_) February 8, 2021

How to use the Among Us Kasa mod

Once the Kasa mod has been downloaded on the appropriate iOS or Android device, players can immediately use the mod’s quick match to find active games of Among Us.

To play, the user must first set up a basic account with Kasa. The most important part is that the player gives Kasa the name they want to use for Among Us.

Because of the way the mod works, players on the app must have a unique name. The app will inform them if a name has been taken. Once their name has been selected, they can host or join a game as desired.

Advertisement

The mod will host or locate a game which the player can then join through any Among Us client, even through PC. So long as the name they join on is the same as the name used on the app, the app will sync up and join the game’s voice chat.

When hosting a game of Among Us through the app, players can even specify which game mode they want to play.

For example, players can choose to host a game under the “Hide and seek” tag to find other players who want to play one of the game’s many non-standard game mode.

Anyone who would like to leave feedback for the developers can join the team’s developer discord and talk with the team responsible.