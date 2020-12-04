How to play the Among Us Zombies Mod, a Step-by-step walkthrough

The Among Us zombies mod has caught the interest of many fans and is surprisingly easy to set up and play.

To play this mod, everyone simply needs to join the popular Skeld.net Among Us private server and select the mod from the list of game options. Once this is done, the rules for that Among Us game will be changed and players will be able to play the zombie mod.

@AustinCreedWins Have you seen the zombie mod for Among Us? — WGS-TV (@thewrestlegamer) November 17, 2020

How to join the private Among Us server Skeld.net

This first step is easy, and the Skeld.net website already has a simple list of steps to follow to join the private server.

Click this link to download a file called “regionInfo.dat”

Open the Among Us data location (User/AppData/LocalLow/Innersloth/Among Us)

Transfer the regionInfo.dat file into that folder, replace the existing file if asked

Launch Among Us and make sure the region says “skeld.net”

Do note that the Skeld.net private server has very limited space and can’t support more than 3,000 players on the server at once. Additionally, because the server is private, it may be prone to issues, like downtime and latency, that the official servers are not.

Selecting the Zombies mode on Skeld.net Among Us

(Image Credit: Innersloth)

Switching from the standard game mode to the zombies one is actually fairly simple.

Host an online game of Among Us on the Skeld.net server on any map

Open the lobby chat and read the notifications from the server

Have the host type in “/game mode zombies” in the lobby chat.

Once this is done, other players on the Skeld.net server can join and the server will handle the Zombies game mode entirely on its end. Players won’t have to download any further mods or files and it should run smoothly.

What does the Zombies game mode change in Among Us

I’m watching ur among us stream with the zombie mod! It looks really fun! — ❄️♡ Lizzie ♡❄️ (@LizzieRxses) December 1, 2020

The Zombies game mode changes how imposters kill and what happens to those killed by imposters. It also changes some of the win conditions. In the Zombies game mode, imposters kill by simply touching the crewmates (moving their character model into a crewmate’s character model). When killed, players turn into another zombie.

Zombies have slower movement and much lower vision range than the crew, so the crew should be able to outrun and evade zombies. This means the zombies have to rely on trapping the crew to kill them. Crewmates can only win by completing all available tasks, while zombies win when no crewmates remain.

Because dying doesn’t outright remove players from the game, this game mode is fun in that players never have to stop playing. In Among Us zombies, the games never stop and players never have to sit out of the fun.

Combine it with the Among Us proximity chat mod for an added layer of fun.