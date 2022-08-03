"Absolute icon" - YouTube star Valkyrae reaches 500 gameplay hours in Among Us

YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae" was integral to Innersloth's party game Among Us' rise to prominence in 2020 and 2021. After two years, she has hit a major in-game milestone, and the internet is obsessed.

For many reasons, the title rose to new heights in popularity during the lockdown period. However, the 100 Thieves co-owner remains the beating heart of its community.

RAE @Valkyrae HIT 500 HOURS IN AMONG US TODAY LOL.................................. 🥲 HIT 500 HOURS IN AMONG US TODAY LOL.................................. 🥲 https://t.co/zbRU8v6IKC

The social deduction game even helped her become one of the top female creators on the red video sharing platform, bringing in some impressive viewership numbers. With the amount of time she has spent in the game with some of her close friends, including GTA RP fame Thomas "Sykkuno," it's no surprise that Valkyrae managed to hit 500 gameplay hours in the online multiplayer title.

Fans left stunned as Valkyrae hits 500 gameplay hours in Among Us

Leading the streaming charge in 2020 and 221, Valkyrae introduced Among Us to her viewers, bringing in a new wave of players to the title. It now seems like even after two years, the American remains at the center of the online multiplayer universe coupled with a massive viewership.

Keeping it from falling off the top charts, Valkyrae actively streams Among Us as part of her usual streaming schedule and even collaborates with many other high-profile streamers, including Sykkuno and Jeremy "Disguised Toast."

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Valkyrae shared her delight at hitting 500 hours of gameplay. In response to the tweet, Among Us' official handle reached out to the online star, calling her an "absolute icon" for her incredible feat.

As readers can imagine, as soon as the news went viral, several fans, followers, and streamers congratulated the gamer for her impressive feat.

The tweet went viral, as it sat at over 30k likes within a few hours of being posted. Numerous friends and creators were seen in the comments section commending and hyping up her glorious achievement.

Despite Valkyrae's massive achievement, several fans in the comments section boasted that they had invested an even larger amount of time into the online multiplayer title. Kara Corvus, a popular streamer, shared her gameplay time in the comment section with a screenshot of the game's homepage with a total of 1.7k hours watched.

Kara Corvus' reaction (Image via Twitter/Valkyrae)

Several Valkyrae's diehard fans showered her with heartwarming messages and wishes. Sharing a broad spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Valkyrae)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Valkyrae)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Valkyrae)

Valkyrae may not have the biggest numbers in the title regarding gameplay, but she is undoubtedly one of the world's most loved and popular streamers. She arguably helped the online multiplayer the most make a name in the gaming market.

