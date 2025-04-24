10 anime characters who are hardest to kill, ranked

Anime characters have gained immense popularity over the years for their unique personalities and extraordinary abilities. Some stand out for being virtually indestructible or unkillable. They either possess incredible regenerative abilities, cannot be physically harmed, or are outright immortal.

These hardest-to-kill anime characters fascinate viewers and add thrill to the plot with their resilience. We've compiled a list of the 10 best unkillable anime characters of all time. These anime characters certainly top the charts when it comes to sheer impregnability and unyielding refusal to stay dead.

Unkillable legends: 10 best anime characters who are hardest to kill

1) Zeno – Dragon Ball Super

Zeno (Image via Toei Animation)

Zeno (along with his future counterpart after the Future Trunks saga) is the ruler of every reality in Dragon Ball Super and the most powerful being in terms of authority and erasure ability.

He possesses absolute power over existence and can effortlessly erase entire universes instantly. His abilities surpass even the strongest gods of destruction. While Zeno can wipe out anything or anyone regardless of power level with a single thought, his durability or defenses are not clearly shown.

Still, due to his role and absolute authority, Zeno secures a high spot among anime characters who are hardest to kill.

2) Alucard – Hellsing Ultimate

Alucard (Image via Madhouse)

Alucard, the vampire protagonist from Hellsing Ultimate, has one of the best regenerative abilities in anime. Additionally, the more blood he consumes, the more powerful he becomes.

His weaknesses lie in his susceptibility to holy weapons, specific vampire-killing methods, and vulnerability when he releases all his restraints (Level Zero). His regeneration is tied to the souls he's consumed, making him incredibly difficult to defeat by conventional means.

Such tremendous tenacity and near-immortal existence place Alucard high among the ranks of unkillable characters. He can endure fatal attacks while boasting high offensive capabilities—a terrifying combination indeed!

3) Saitama – One Punch Man

Saitama (Image via Madhouse/J.C.Staff)

The ever-so-blasé protagonist of One Punch Man, Saitama, has broken power levels that make it impossible to gauge his upper limits. While he has taken minor damage in his fight with Cosmic Garou in the manga, no enemy has come close to defeating him.

His signature killer move—the serious punch—can obliterate anything with a single blow. However, Saitama doesn't go all out against most foes since they stand no chance. While his limits remain unknown, his invincibility appears largely unshaken.

With the capacity to eliminate the toughest enemies with ease, Saitama comfortably ranks among the anime characters who are hardest to kill. It's nearly impossible to defeat someone who delivers lethal punches while sustaining minimal damage in return.

4) Madara Uchiha – Naruto: Shippuden

Madara Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara Uchiha from Naruto: Shippuden is an incredibly powerful shinobi capable of taking down the best fighters without breaking a sweat.

After obtaining the Rinnegan later in life by implanting Hashirama's cells and becoming the Ten-Tails Jinchūriki, Madara gained immense power and near-invulnerability. Even after suffering severe injuries, he could revive himself and continue battling.

Though he was ultimately defeated by Kaguya through Black Zetsu's betrayal, it took overwhelming odds to bring him down. With his vast chakra reserves, battle intelligence, forbidden jutsu arsenal, and regeneration technique, Madara deserves his spot among the anime characters who are hardest to kill.

5) Ban – The Seven Deadly Sins

Ban (Image via A-1 Pictures / Studio Deen)

As the self-proclaimed undefeated Sin of Greed, Ban from The Seven Deadly Sins possesses immortality granted by the Fountain of Youth for most of the series. While immortal, he cannot die by any physical means during that time, though he still physically ages.

Ban has an astonishing tolerance for pain and rapid healing powers that allow him to recover lost organs and severed limbs quickly. Besides physical attacks, he also has high magical resistance and can access his sacred treasure at will.

Though he later gives up his immortality, Ban certainly ranks among the anime characters who are hardest to kill during his immortal phase.

6) Father – Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Father (Image via Bones)

The main antagonist of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Father, aimed to attain the status of a perfect being by absorbing God/the gate. After succeeding, he became seemingly immortal and gained reality-warping abilities on par with gods.

In this elevated state, Father withstood some of the most lethal attacks without a scratch. From artillery bombardment to nuclear-level blasts, nothing seemed to affect him. If it weren't for his internal instability and eventual power depletion, Father could have remained an unbeatable threat.

Nonetheless, acquiring that level of broken defense warrants his inclusion among the most unkillable anime characters ever.

7) Hidan – Naruto: Shippuden

Hidan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto: Shippuden's foul-mouthed villain, Hidan, has one of the most unique immortality techniques in the series, called Jashin Ritual.

As long as he performs the required sacrificial blood rites, he stays undying. Thanks to this technique, Hidan can endure incredible damage. Dismembering his body or impaling his vital organs has no lasting impact, he remains functional even when dismembered.

The only way to stop Hidan is by limiting his actions completely. His impressive functional immortality lands him a spot on this list of anime characters who are hardest to kill.

8) Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama – Mob Psycho 100

Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama (Image via Bones)

Mob Psycho 100's protagonist, Mob, has immense psychic power reserves that provide near invulnerability when unlocked.

In ???% mode, which activates when he becomes unconscious, his powers act automatically to protect him and unleash devastating force. While Mob generally avoids violence, he has demonstrated top-tier psychic defense and rapid recovery when pushed to the edge.

From concussive blasts to buildings raining down on him, Mob has survived thanks to his shields. With barriers that automatically protect his body in critical moments, Mob easily qualifies as one of anime's hardest characters to injure or wear down.

9) Rimuru Tempest – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Rimuru Tempest (Image via 8bit)

After being reborn as a magical slime in an alternate world, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's protagonist, Rimuru, evolves rapidly into an incredibly formidable being. He becomes an immortal spiritual lifeform with no physical weaknesses.

Rimuru has absolute dominion over magic, consumption, mimicry, and numerous broken skills. He can reshape the world and warp reality itself. Essentially indestructible, with universe-shaking powers, Rimuru Tempest rightfully earns a high spot on the list of anime characters who are hardest to kill.

10) Goku – Dragon Ball Super

Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

As the legendary Saiyan warrior of the Dragon Ball franchise, Goku has constantly surpassed presumed strength ceilings. His Super Saiyan transformations provide exponential boosts in speed, power, and durability.

Goku has withstood universe-crushing blows, briefly survived in harsh space environments, and kept fighting despite grievous wounds. While not immortal or invincible, his battle tenacity, combined with ever-increasing might, cements him as one of the toughest characters to defeat.

Even destroyer gods struggle to match Goku when he pushes his limits. After decades of battling and triumphing over multiple extinction-level villains, Goku remains a fan-favorite, unbeatable warrior.

Conclusion

These anime characters certainly top the charts when it comes to sheer impregnability and refusal to stay dead. Their unique backgrounds provide logical explanations for such overpowered defenses, making them a formidable challenge to overcome.

However, a few still have obscure weaknesses or were eventually defeated under exceptional circumstances. Nonetheless, the 10 characters featured here likely rank among the anime characters who are hardest to kill, granting them widespread notoriety and appeal.

