10 Dragon Ball characters who are embarrassingly weak

Dragon Ball is a mega series that has some powerful characters. From martial arts tournaments to protecting the Earth to fighting for the universe, the Z Fighters have shattered their limits time and again to face each challenge head-on.

However, with such extreme levels of power, comes its fair share of lows. There are a few faces who just won't be able to stand up to a real threat and aren't getting any stronger either. Here's a look at the series' weakest characters.

Oolong, Yajirobe, and eight of the weakest characters in Dragon Ball

1) Monaka

Monaka (Image via Toei Animation)

Probably the weakest on this list, Monaka was first introduced in Dragon Ball Super. He was believed to be a fighter even stronger than Goku and Vegeta. However, when it came to bashing fists, nobody was more terrified than him. In fact, he was not even a fighter. Rather, he was a deliveryman.

His sole purpose of even being with Universe 7 was motivation. Beerus used him to motivate Goku and Vegeta by fabricating stories of his non-existent extreme power.

2) Oolong

Oolong (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the original characters in the Dragon Ball series, Oolong is a talking pig who can shapeshift. But that's about it when it comes to power. Instead of battle, he uses his transformation ability for pranks. He was introduced as a demon terrorizing a village but when challenged by Goku, reveals his true harmless form.

Serving mainly as comic relief, he shies away from any kind of battle and spends time lazily hanging around Master Roshi’s island.

3) Puar

Puar (Image via Toei Animation)

Puar was a loyal companion to Yamcha in Dragon Ball. Like Olong, she had the ability to shapeshift but again, like Oolong, never used it to fight.

She is able to morph into almost anything, but her earlier trasnformations were not exact. Puar is by no means a fighter and relies completely on Yamcha if things go south.

4) Hercule Satan

Hercule Satan (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite knowing martial arts, Hercule Satan is probably Dragon Ball's weakest Earthling, which also makes him the weakest fighter. Over the course of the show, he was seen mainly showboating and taking credit for fights won by the Z Fighters.

One of his most embarrassing moments was in the Cell Games. The android Cell dispatched the Z Fighters with ease and a single slap from him sent Hercule flying halfway across the battlefield. After the Buu Saga, he partnered up with Good Buu and now mainly hangs around with him, relying on him when it comes to confrontation.

5) Dende

Dende (left) and Mr. Popo (Image via Toei Animation)

Dende is Dragon Ball's official healer. From a young age, he was taught the art of healing and took over the position of Guardian of the Earth not long after Kami and Piccolo fused.

Rather than fighting, he acts as more of a support. He used his abilities to boost the Dragon Balls' power, which allowed anyone who used them to get more than a single wish. However, when it came to a battle, Dende was not someone who could be relied upon.

6) Emperor Pilaf

Emperor Pilaf (right), Mai and Shu (Image via Toei Animation)

Emperor Pilaf is another character who has been present since the early days of Dragon Ball. He is the series' oldest reoccurring villain – with the term "villain" being used lightly – Pilaf is about as threatening to Goku as a fly might be to an elephant.

Primarily a comedic relief, he spends the duration of his screen time cooking up ways to steal the Dragon Balls. Needless to mention, they never succeed and he ends up embarrassing himself. Given his bumbling antics, he might never be an actual threat.

7) King Kai

King Kai (Image via Toei Animation)

King Kai's strength is his wisdom. He was not known for his fighting ability, and was not particularly powerful. In fact, during the show, he admitted to being far weaker than the Saiyans.

If faced with a tough situation, his power level could be close to someone like Nappa. Barring Kaioken and Spirit Bomb, he might not be able to do much.

8) Yajirobe

Yajirobe (Image via Toei Animation)

Yajirobe is among the strongest humans in Dragon Ball. He isn't too shabby a fighter either. In fact, he was the one who cut off Great Ape Vegeta's tail to bring him back to normal. However, given his lazy and self-centered attitude, he couldn't amount to much of a fighter.

Most of the time, he was seen ducking behind rocks and taking cover during a fight and only re-emerged when the dust settled. He would rather watch than actually fight. His only contribution was providing Senzu Beans, and comments that crack viewers up.

9) Jaco

Jaco (Image via Toei Animation)

Jaco was introduced in Dragon Ball Super and was a member of the Galactic Patrol. Claiming to be a super elite, the full extent of his abilities remains unknown. But it is certain that, compared to the Z Fighters, he is leagues lower.

Despite his tall claims, he has never been seen helping out in battle or crucial situations. He might be on a similar level as King Kai or maybe a tad bit stronger, but it is unlikely that he would last against a real threat.

10) Chiaotzu

Chiaotzu (Image via Toei Animation)

At about three feet tall with rosy cheeks, Dragon Ball's Chiaotzu looks nothing like fighter. But looks can be deceiving as this little warrior possesses telekinetic abilities and is able to ki to produce bursts of energy.

However, that's about it for his powers. Not quite on the same level as the other Z Fighters, he has been labelled as their weakest. But that doesn't deter the little man from standing up the likes of Nappa and Vegeta. He sacrificed himself to defeat Nappa it hardly left a scratch on the Saiyan. Unfortunately, his attacks are not enough to stand up to real threats.

