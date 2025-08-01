10 of the most memorable anime locations 

Anime are usually remembered for their stories or their characters, and even their power systems. But sometimes, a memorable anime location can be the star of the show. Memorable locations provide a place to rest, a backdrop, and exciting events in the story of all kinds.

Ad

Most anime lovers have at least one memorable location in mind, whether it's a school like U.A. High from My Hero Academia, an isolated location like Kame House from Dragon Ball, or an entire world unto itself like Soul Society from Bleach.

These anime locations hold significance to the audience due to an attachment from the main characters or because something significant happened in that location. Sometimes the location itself can develop alongside the characters; it can be uplifted, decay, be rebuilt, etc.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for all the anime featured. All opinions are exclusive to the author.

10 anime locations that fans will forever remember

1) Konohagakure, aka The Hidden Leaf Village (Naruto)

Ad

The hometown of the titular Naruto Uzumaki, alongside most of the other characters featured in Naruto, has quite a history. From being founded as a peaceful compromise during the Warring States Period to being attacked multiple times, Konoha has been through it all.

This anime location has been the site of great battles and great compromises alike: the Konoha Crush, Madara's first attack, the death of the Fourth Hokage, the Uchiha Clan massacre, Pain's Assault, the formation of Team 7, the Chunin Exams, multiple Hokage during the seires including Tsunade and Kakashi, and of course Naruto and Hinata's wedding and Naruto finally becoming Hokage.

Ad

It also contains a lot of iconic locations within itself: the Hokage Rock, the Forest of Death, the Ichiraku Ramen shop, the Ninja academy, and the Hokage's office, to name a few. The village expanded in Boruto, gaining a public transit train system, and became a large city rather than a village. It also gets damaged and rebuilt at least three times throughout Naruto and Boruto.

2) Morioh (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable)

Ad

Morioh (Image via David Production)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure typically takes its audience on sprawling adventures across nations, where bizarre things happen. Each part doesn't stay in one location long enough to make the anime locations themselves memorable. This is why Morioh from Diamond is Unbreakable made the list over the Joestar Mansion in Phantom Blood or the Stone Ocean prison in Stone Ocean.

Ad

The town of Morioh is practically considered a character that develops urban legends and landmarks as Diamond is Unbreakable progresses, usually after the defeat or death of a hostile Stand user. Some of these include Angelo Rock, Boyoyoing Cape, and the Futatsumori Tunnel, all sites of battles throughout this part of the series/

Other famous and important locales in Morioh include the Trattoria Trussardi Italian restaurant, where owner Tonio Trussardi's Stand cooks food that heals customers, Rohan Kishibe's original house, and Ghost Girl Alley, where Reimi Sugimoto is in purgatory and where Yoshikage Kira finally met his end.

Ad

3) Game Center Crown (Sailor Moon)

Game Center Crown Arcade (Image via Toei Animation)

Even a small building like an arcade can be memorable, especially when the heroes meet up there often enough akin to the Power Rangers' juice bar or command center. Though unassuming on the outside, the Game Center Crown arcade is a memorable anime location from Sailor Moon and its manga prequel, Sailor V.

Ad

This area is a recurring location across the Sailor Moon franchise; the protagonists go there to relax or regroup throughout. One of the deeper reasons it's a memorable anime location lies in the Sailor V arcade cabinet, created by mentors Luna and Artemis, which acts as a training simulator for the Senshi.

The other deeper reason is that the Command Center is located beneath the arcade, accessible through the Sailor V arcade cabinet. The Command Center acts as the Senshi's HQ in Sailor Moon, where they meet to monitor villainous activity and where Luna and Artemis provide tactical support.

Ad

4) Honnōji Academy (Kill La Kill)

Honnōji Academy (Image via Studio Trigger)

Honnō City, otherwise known as Honnō Town, in Kill la Kill is already considered a memorable anime location due to its hierarchical design: the more Stars on one's Goku Uniform one has, the better standard of living one gets. Despite Honnō City being a great backdrop, Honnōji Academy deserves the spotlight due to being the primary setting where most of the series plays out.

Ad

Honnōji Academy is Social Darwinism made manifest; almost everyone is out for themselves and will backstab each other for prestige. All of the main conflicts, from Ryuko's chaotic first day to the hell of No-Late Day to the Naturals-Election tournament, and the Great Culture and Sport Festival, take place in or around Honnōji Academy.

The Academy itself is transformed, first into Ragyō Stadium to welcome the tyrannical mother of both Satsuki and Ryuko, and then having its Final Defense Apparatus hacked by Rei Hōōmaru in the epilogue episode 25. Following the events of the series, both Honnōji Academy and Honnō City are in ruins at the bottom of Tokyo Bay due to all of the damage from the final battles.

Ad

5) Kame House (Dragon Ball)

Kame House (Image via Toei Animation)

As Universe 7 in the Dragon Ball franchise has many memorable anime locations in it, it was hard to nail down just one. But only one is prevalent throughout the entirety of the Dragon Ball franchise and is iconic in its own right: Kame House, the small island home of Master Roshi.

Ad

Kame House is a memorable anime location for various reasons: it's the home of Master Roshi, where Goku and Krillin trained, and everyone makes frequent enough stops at it that it feels almost like home. It's where several pivotal Dragon Ball Z events occur: Raditz's kidnapping of Gohan in the Saiyan Saga and Goku being hidden there to recover from the heart virus in the Android Saga.

It also had to be moved several times to avoid King Piccolo's henchmen in the original Dragon Ball. It was built strong enough to withstand a tsunami, as shown perfectly when Krillin messed up a Kamehameha and caused one, and the house was unscathed by the resulting waves.

Ad

6) U.A. High (My Hero Academia)

U.A. High School (Image via Studio Bones)

Many memorable anime locations tend to be where dramatic events take place, or places where the heroes often visit. This usually takes the form of a school in anime set in a modern or futuristic context, as with U.A. High School from My Hero Academia.

Ad

Although My Hero Academia features several locations that warrant mention, such as Kamino Ward, where All for One and All Might fought during the Hideout Raid arc, the fact is that U.A. High is a memorable anime location all by itself. Its distinctive shape, the classes, and various buildings on its campus, like the dorms, the Sports Festival Stadium, and massive training areas like the USJ, are all eye-catching and feature many character moments and events.

Ad

Although U.A. itself is never fully breached aside from the USJ, it does change as the series progresses: the students move into dorms after the campus is turned into a boarding school, the security system upgrades into a massive fortress and shelter following the Paranormal Liberation War, and the school has to be rebuilt following the massive damage it sustained during the Final War Arc.

7) Asticassia School of Technology (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury)

Ad

Asticassia School of Technology (Image via studio Sunrise)

Continuing the trend of schools being memorable anime locations is the Asticassia School of Technology from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury. Although Mobile Suit Gundam has plenty of memorable locations like the massive Ao Boa Qu space station, the Side Six space colony from 0080: War in the Pocket, or White Base from the original series, the Asticassia School of Technology stands out as more of a grounded location than the others despite being in space.

Ad

This space faring anime location is divided into different Houses, each run and owned by heirs to diverse corporations and corporate interests. The main group controlling the school was the Benerit Group, a group that produced mobile suits and funded proxy wars to keep Earth down and out of their way.

The students often engage in mobile suit duels, run by a Dueling Committee, with mobile suits purposely set to non-lethal weaponry. The duels function to settle any form of score, like money, honor, or hands in marriage. Most of the major events take place at this school, including the formation of Earth House, the terrorist attack by Dawn of Fold, and the formation of GUND-ARM Inc.

Ad

8) Paradis Island (Attack on Titan)

Paradis Island (Image via Wit Studio/MAPPA)

Sometimes, a memorable anime location can be a whole island, and Paradis Island from Attack on Titan is no exception. Paradis is the main setting for the entire series and, like most of the entries on this list, undergoes multiple changes aside from the heroes attempting to survive the Titan onslaught.

Ad

The events of the series all revolved around trying to free Paradis from the omnipresent Titan threat. From the walled cities to outlying villages, Paradis features plenty of horrific and heroic moments and sweeping views, and locales. The revelations about the truth of this anime location, Eldians, King Fritz, and the Subjects of Ymir, do not negate any of the heroes' efforts.

By the time of the Royal Government arc, the Church of the Walls is disbanded and the Reiss family government overthrown, and Historia is installed as Queen. A few years after that, the Yeagerists stage a coup d'état and install themselves as military dictators. The island is finally allowed to breathe after the Rumbling, but is bombed into near oblivion in the distant future in the epilogue.

Ad

9) Soul Society (Bleach)

Ad

The Soul Society arc officially introduced the anime location, Soul Society, to Bleach, and is widely considered the point where Bleach's story became great by many fans. Soul Society itself is separate from the mortal plane of existence, part of the Three Worlds alongside Hueco Mundo. It is so huge that it's divided into an East and West Branch, with mainline Bleach taking place in the former and Burn the Witch in the latter.

Ad

It's the headquarters of the Soul King, the Gotei 13, and the afterlife. It also resembles feudal Japan in the dress code, its operations, and some of the laws and regulations for Shinigami. It is also home to the Soul King, who is considered the balance of all three worlds since he regulates the flow of souls.

Souls that die in Soul Society are reincarnated on Earth after a time. That said, people don't die of hunger in Soul Society, can survive wounds normally considered fatal, and live for a longer lifespan compared to regular humans. Most of Bleach's important events, from rescuing Rukia to the Quincy Blood War, take place around or in Soul Society.

Ad

10) The Grand Line (One Piece)

Ad

It's not every day that one encounters an entire world where most of the surface is covered in water, with only scattered islands as landmasses. The Blue Sea in One Piece is certainly a unique setting and home to many memorable anime locations, including all of the different seas like the East and West Blue.

It is also home to the Grand Line, where most of One Piece takes place since the Straw Hat Crew reached it during the Arabasta Saga. It was considered the first major step to finding the One Piece, and it hasn't been easy going through it. The one person to successfully navigate the Grand Line was Gold D. Roger, the last Pirate King.

Ad

The Grand Line is treacherous in and of itself. Never mind the Marines moving their headquarters there, or the Four Emperors; the very weather is unpredictable and causes many unnatural phenomena: blizzards, heat waves, and random water spouts. The Grand Line also represented the next step in One Piece's story, where things began to heat up.

Final Thoughts

Other memorable anime locations (Image via Studio Gallop, Toei Animation, Ufotable, OLM, Inc.)

So, what makes an anime location memorable? There are a variety of factors. It could be the main character's hometown, where everything they love is. It could be the importance or the series of events that occur in it. Likewise, it could also be a sense of attachment that a viewer gets vicariously through the characters' experiences or memories of that place.

Ad

Many fans have their version of a memorable anime location, from the Pokémon anime's depiction of the various regions from the games, the Digital World in Digimon, Muzan's castle in Demon Slayer, Duelist Kingdom in Yu-Gi-Oh!, or the Shibuya District in Jujutsu Kaisen. It all depends on what fans find memorable about these locations.

Anime locations provide more than just a backdrop for the events. They can provide memorable moments, be obstacles unto themselves on the heroes' journey, be considered a home away from home, and serve many more functions. Fans will always find themselves drawn to the worlds and locations in their favorite anime.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Corvington Joshua has been an anime and comics writer at Sportskeeda for 3 years. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Writing from Florida International University and was passionate about comic books and manga since an early age. He has 6 years of experience working in customer service and print media, but decided one day to pursue a work opportunity that aligned with his passion, that fulfilled his lifelong dream of getting his ideas on manga and comic books officially published.



Joshua believes in conducting thorough research and watches an anime episode he is writing about at least 3 times while jotting down notes. He also verifies information with official sources to maintain the accuracy of his articles. He ensures his choice of words is appropriate and strives to use a neutral tone while reporting on a topic.



He admires Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Akira Toriyama, Stan Lee, Geoff Johns, and Gal Gadot's for their writing, sense of humor, charisma, and the way in which they transform ideas into memorable masterpieces, like Stan Lee did with Spider-Man.



If Joshua could go back in time, he would love to be an extra on the sets of 'The Lord of the Rings' for the fancy costumes and swordfights. He believes he would best portray an archer in the background owing to his experience in the field.



When he's not busy working, he enjoys swimming, fencing, playing video games, and reading. He also runs four tabletop RPG games, which are usually crossovers between RWBY and the Justice League, Halo, The Legend of Korra, and Marvel. Know More